The cast from 'Shameless' have been busy since the series wrapped in 2021. Where are they now?

The Shameless cast may have departed from Chicago, but nearly every actor from the Showtime series continues to act in new, groundbreaking roles.

Shameless cast: Steve Howey, Shanola Hampton, Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, Christian Isaiah, Ethan Cutkowsky, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney and William H. Macy| Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Of course, the raucous Gallagher family isn’t without real-life scandals. As the series was winding down, actor William H. Macy’s wife, actor Felicity Huffman was involved in a high-profile college admissions scandal. Huffman was found guilty of hiring a proctor to change her daughter’s answers on the SAT. She received a short prison sentence and a fine. Macy was not charged.

But since the series wrapped in 2021, where is the Shameless cast now?

Jeremy Allen White returned to Chi-town and another gritty role

Actor Jeremy Allen White (Lip) dove headfirst into another powerful role – also set in Chicago. As the lead role in The Bear, White earned a Golden Globe, SAG Award, and Critics’ Choice Award. He was also nominated for an Emmy Award.

White and his wife Addison Timlin are also in the middle of a divorce, not long after buying a new home. He’s already been seen hooking up with Ashely Moore.

William H. Macy led the ‘Shameless’ cast and returned to film

Macy, who played Frank Gallagher remained quiet during his wife’s college admission scandal and later re-emerged in the film Maybe I Do alongside Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, and Susan Sarandon.

In 2022, he took on the role of Richard Fuisz in Hulu’s The Dropout, a story about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Macy also returned to TV, guest starring as Dan Conner’s friend from high school on ABC’s The Conners.

Emma Kenney joined a new family after ‘Shameless’

Emma Kenney, who played Debbie in Shameless is currently starring in The Conners cast. She reunited with Macy when he was a guest star and plays Darlene Conners’ daughter in the ABC comedy.

Emmy Rossum expanded her family and her career

After starring as Fiona in the Shameless cast, Emmy Rossum left the show early and welcomed two children with husband Sam Esmail.

She also starred in Peacock’s Angelyne and is currently in AppleTV+’sThe Crowded Room, which premiered June 9.

The ‘Force’ is with Cameron Monaghan

Cameron Monaghan, who played Ian in Shameless has done a full dive into the Star Wars franchise since the show wrapped.

He was the voice of Cal Kestis in the 2019 release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and most recently, in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, released in April 2023.

Noel Fisher found his ‘Calling’

Noel Fisher played Ian’s sometimes rather aggressive boyfriend Mickey in Shameless. After Shameless wrapped, he made a guest appearance in The Conners and appeared in four episodes of the series The Calling.

Ethan Cutkosky made it a ‘Shameless’cast reunion on ‘The Conners’

Ethan Cutkosky, who played Carl, joined his Shameless father and sister in a guest role on The Conners. But he did a big pivot after acting in The Conners.

He released a single “Anyway,” and launched his own fashion label Khaotic Collective.

Baby Liam is all grown up

Christian Isaiah, who played Liam, the youngest Gallagher on the Shameless cast beginning on season 8, starred in the CW’s All American: Homecoming.

In December, he partnered with Mydas to build an online community. “Here you will have access to never-before- seen, BTS content from shows I have been on and yes this includes Shameless. Also, a look into my journey as an actor and my day to day life,” he captioned an Instagram video.

Steve Howey was ‘back’ in ‘True Lies’ reboot

Steve Howey, who played Kev, the Gallagher’s next door neighbor who acted more like a family member dove into a new project post Shameless. He starred in the short-lived CBS’s True Lies, made famous by the film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

He also starred in Day Shift, alongside Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco.

Shanola Hampton was ‘Found’

Shanola Hampton, who was cast as Kev’s wife on Shameless, appeared in the comedy series, The Neighborhood in 2022.

She will also star in the Oct. 2023 premiere of Found playing the lead role of Gabi Mosely. The pilot episode describes the show as: “In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people.”