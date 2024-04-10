'When Calls the Heart' returned for season 11 on April 7, but one familiar face was missing from the episode.

A beloved When Calls the Heart character was noticeably absent from the show’s season 11 premiere. Fiona Miller, who is portrayed by Kayla Wallace, has left Hope Valley to fight for women’s rights. But is she gone for good, or is there a chance she could return to the Hallmark Channel series?

Where is Fiona on ‘When Calls the Heart’?

When Calls the Heart returned for its 11th season on April 7, picking up the story of Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Nathan (Kevin McGarry), Lucas (Chris McNally), and the other residents of Hope Valley. But one familiar face was missing. Fiona Miller had left town to work with her sister and other sufragettes in Nashville, as her friend Faith (Andrea Brooks) learned via telegram.

Fiona’s absence was keenly felt by her friends. Elizabeth stopped by the barbershop and was disappointed when she learned Fiona wouldn’t be able to give her a haircut. Robert (Jaiven Natt) – who’s been learning to cut hair via correspondence course – offered to step in, but Elizabeth wisely declined. Meanwhile, Faith is taking Fiona’s departure especially hard. With one friend gone and the other, Mei (Amanda Wong), absorbed in a new romance, she’s feeling lonely.

Will Kayla Wallace return to the Hallmark Channel series?

Unfortunately for Faith, Fiona won’t be back in Hope Valley anytime soon. Scheduling conflicts meant that Wallace wasn’t able to appear in When Calls the Heart Season 11, Krakow explained to TV Insider.

“We love Kayla Wallace. We would love for her to be in every episode. Kayla had a really incredible opportunity on another TV series that films out of town [Paramount+’s Landman]. We’re excited for her,” she said.

However, it’s possible that Fiona could return to When Calls the Heart in the future.

“We are hoping that we’ll be able to have Fiona back for some episodes,” Krakow added. “Who knows? But yeah, we truly, truly over the moon thrilled for Kayla.”

Kayla Wallace will appear in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’

While Wallace won’t appear in upcoming episodes of When Calls the Heart, fans will soon see her in the new Taylor Sheridan series Landman on Paramount+. She’ll play Rebecca Savage, a capable but intimidating liability attorney in the show that’s “a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.” It’s based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown.

“THRILLED. So grateful. Let’s GO!” Wallace wrote on Instagram after her casting was announced in January.

Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. Jon Hamm will play Monty Miller, a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Thornton’s character. Demi Moore will play Cami, who is married to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas. The cast also includes Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, James Jordan, Mark Collie, and Paulina Chávez. The series is currently in production in and around Fort Worth, Texas.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

