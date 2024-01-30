Kayla Wallace, who plays Fiona on 'When Calls the Heart,' will appear as an intimidating lawyer named Rebecca Savage in 'Landman.'

A When Calls the Heart star has claimed her spot in the Taylor Sheridan universe. Kayla Wallace will appear in the upcoming series Landman on Paramount+.

Kayla Wallace will appear in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’

Taylor Sheridan | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Wallace currently plays the entrepreneurial Fiona Miller on Hallmark’s family-friendly drama When Calls the Heart. It sounds like she’ll be taking on a grittier role in Landman, which the streamer describes as “a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.” Wallace will play Rebecca Savage, a capable but intimidating liability attorney who is sent to West Texas to clean up a mess, TVLine reports.

“THRILLED. So grateful. Let’s GO!” Wallace wrote on Instagram after her casting was announced.

“Still pinching myself,” she added on her Instagram Story.

Several of the actor’s When Calls the Heart co-stars cheered her good news, including her fiance, Kevin McGarry.

“So proud of you darling! You’re a [star],” McGarry, who plays Mountie Nathan Grant on WCTH, wrote. He also posted about the casting news on his own social media.

“Finally we can scream it from the rooftops, superstar!!!” series star Erin Krakow commented.

Billy Bob Thornton will star in ‘Landman’

Billy Bob Thornton | Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Landman is based on the 11-part podcast series Boomtown from Texas Monthly magazine. It’s set in West Texas and is “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

Billy Bob Thornton will star in the series as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. Sheridan developed the role with Thornton in mind.

Michelle Randolph plays Tommy’s strong-willed teen daughter Ainsley and Jacob Lofland plays his son Cooper, who is new to the demanding work of the West Texas oil fields. Ali Larter will play Tommy’s ex-wife Angela. Other cast members include James Jordan as a petroleum engineer named Dale Bradley; Mark Colie as Sheriff Joeberg, and Paulina Chávez as a young mother named Ariana.

When will ‘Landman’ be on Paramount+?

Filming has not yet begun on the series, so it will likely be some time before Landman arrives on Paramount+. Recently, the show has been on the hunt for real-life roughnecks to appear as background actors, with production set to take place sometime between February and summer 2023, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

In the meantime, When Calls the Heart fans can look forward to the show’s season 11 premiere, which is set for Sunday, April 7. Hallmark has not yet revealed whether that show will return for a 12th season.

Sources: TVLine, Midland Reporter-Telegram

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.