The first two seasons of the Hallmark Channel drama 'When Calls the Heart' are available to stream for free on Plex.

Elizabeth Thatcher has come a long way since she arrived in Hope Valley. When Hallmark Channel viewers first met the When Calls the Heart character, the privileged young woman had traded her comfortable big-city life for a teaching job on the Canadian frontier. She had no idea what she was in for, but she soon came to embrace the small town and the people who lived there, including Constable Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing), with whom she fell in love.

Since then, Elizabeth (played by Erin Krakow) has experienced her share of joys and sorrows, including the death of her husband and the birth of her son, Little Jack. Now, nearly a decade after When Calls the Heart premiered, she’s embarking on a new adventure by preparing to marry her new love, Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) in the show’s 10th season. Meanwhile, Hope Valley and its residents have changed as well. Some beloved characters have departed, but new ones have taken their place. And the town has evolved with the times, trading horse-drawn wagons for cars and telegrams for phone calls.

Want to get a sense of how much has changed for Elizabeth and Hope Valley since When Calls the Heart debuted in 2014? You’re in luck. The first two seasons of the show are streaming for free on Plex.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Plex

Daniel Lissing and Erin Krakow in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 1 | Copyright 2013 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Eike Schroter

Once upon a time, past seasons of When Calls the Heart were available to watch on Netflix. But the show left the streaming service in early 2021. That meant Hearties who wanted to revisit old episodes either had to purchase them or sign up for Hallmark’s own streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

But now, Hearties have a new way to watch some seasons of the show – and it won’t cost them a cent. When Calls the Heart Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream for free on demand (with ads) on Plex. Users can also stream the 2013 TV movie When Calls the Heart, which spawned the TV show.

Plex is a no-cost streaming service that offers a wide range of on-demand titles. Plex also includes 300+ live TV channels, including the Hallmark Movies & More channel, which shows old episodes of When Calls the Heart and classic Hallmark movies.

In addition, the first season of When Calls the Heart is available to watch on The Roku Channel, another free streaming service. Season 1 is also available on Prime Video through the end of August 2023.

Recent episodes of ‘When Calls the Heart’ stream on Peacock

Unfortunately, Plex doesn’t have all seasons of When Calls the Heart. To binge every episode of the frontier drama, you’ll still need to sign up for Hallmark Movies Now. New season 10 episodes arrive on the streaming service on the Thursday after they air on Hallmark Channel.

Fans who want to catch up on recent seasons of the show can also sign up for Peacock, where When Calls the Heart Seasons 7-9 are available to watch in their entirety. Season 10 episodes stream the day after they air on Hallmark Channel.

New episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 10 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.