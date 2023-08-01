'When Calls the Heart' star Erin Krakow said 'it feels so good' for the Hallmark Channel series to reach 100 episodes.

It’s time to celebrate! Hallmark Channel’s long-running series When Calls the Heart will air its 100th episode on August 6. The show’s cast couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming episode, which will feature the return of two familiar characters from past seasons.

Erin Krakow, other ‘When Calls the Heart’ cast celebrate reaching 100 episodes

Charlotte Hegele, Erin Krakow, and Hyland Goodrich in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Episode 2 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Dolsen

It’s relatively rare for a scripted series to last more than 10 seasons, especially in this day and age. But When Calls the Heart has done it. The show’s 10th season premiered on July 30, and the series has already been renewed for season 11.

“It feels so good to hit 100 episodes. I’m so happy,” said series star Erin Krakow in a video shared by Hallmark Channel (via YouTube).

Krakow, who portrays widowed teacher Elizabeth Thornton, is one of a handful of When Calls the Cast stars who’ve been with the show since it premiered in 2014. Other long-time cast members include Martin Cummins (Henry Gowen), Loretta Walsh (Florence Blakely), and Johannah Newmarch (Molly Sullivan).

“Not a lot of shows get here,” pointed out Pascale Hutton, who has played Rosemary Coulter since season 1. “So for us to have reached 10 seasons…”

“I’m thrilled to be part of something that’s gone on for 10 years,” said Kevin McGarry, who joined the show in season 6 as Mountie Nathan Grant.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Episode 2 features the return of two familiar characters

When Calls the Heart’s 100th episode will air Sunday, August 6 on Hallmark Channel. Given that it’s a landmark occasion, it’s only fitting that the show is delivering a special treat for fans in “Hope Springs.” The episode will see Elizabeth’s Aunt Agatha (Karin Konoval) and her sister Julie (Charlotte Hegele) paying a visit to Hope Valley as Elizabeth prepares for her wedding to Lucas (Chris McNally).

At first, Elizabeth is thrilled to see her aunt and sister again. But things get complicated when they suggest that Lucas take a job with Elizabeth’s father back in Hamilton. Elizabeth isn’t happy they’re interfering.

“You would think after all these years they would understand this is where I belong,” an outraged Elizabeth tells Rosemary in a clip from the episode (via YouTube). “They’re treating me like I’m a little girl.” But then she begins to fear Lucas might be tempted by the offer of a job in a big city.

“Hope Springs” marks Agatha and Julie’s return to When Calls the Heart after an absence of several seasons. Julie last appeared in When Cals the Heart Season 6. Agatha was last seen in season 2.

Though it’s been a few years since Hegele portrayed Charlotte, she was thrilled to revisit the character.

“I’m so happy to be able to share with all of you folks the magic I felt being back in Julie’s shoes for Season 10!” she wrote in a June 27 Instagram update.

The 100th episode of When Calls the Heart airs Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

