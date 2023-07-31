It’s been a long wait, but When Calls the Heart is finally back on Hallmark Channel. Season 10 premiered July 30 with an episode that proves there’s still plenty to look forward to in Hope Valley, even during hard times. From Elizabeth and Lucas’s relationship to a surprising discovery that could change the town’s future, “Carpe Diem” sets the stage for what’s sure to be an exciting season to come.

Lucas and Elizabeth are stronger than ever in the ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 premiere

When Calls the Heart Season 9 ended with Lucas (Chris McNally) proposing to Elizabeth (Erin Krakow). She accepted (of course). Now, the couple are planning their wedding, which is set to take place in the fall. It’s not clear how far away that is, but it seems like a few months, at least, since the kids are still in school but it’s warm enough to go swimming (more on that later).

Unsurprisingly, there’s little drama on the Elizabeth-Lucas front in this episode. They’re happy and looking forward to their future together. But there are hints of some minor troubles to come, mainly around planning their big day. There’s also some slight tension between Elizabeth and her bestie Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), who is put out when Lucas asks Lee (Kavan Smith) to be his best man. Elizabeth hasn’t formally asked Rosemary to be her matron of honor, and she fears she’s been snubbed. But it turns out Elizabeth just assumed Rosemary would be by her side on the big day. (Bridesmaid proposals were apparently not a thing back in the day.)

Bill is not dealing with his health problems

Bill (Jack Wagner) got bad news about his health at the end of season 9, and the situation doesn’t appear to have improved in the intervening months. He spends a lot of time ominously coughing in this episode and brushing off his friend’s worried questions about his well-being. He even skipped out on a doctor’s appointment in Union City. But don’t worry, everything’s fine! Or so he says. We’re not convinced. There’s a poignant moment at the end of “Carpe Diem” where the whole town comes together to celebrate and give thanks. Bill stands in the doorway and looks on, but leaves without entering. Could When Calls the Heart be laying the groundwork for Bill’s death? We certainly hope not. He’s been an integral part of the show since season 1, and it’s hard to imagine Hope Valley without him. Our fingers are crossed for a surprise medical miracle.

Faith says she’s over Nathan (but we doubt it)

Last season, it seemed that Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and the new-in-town Mei Sou (Amanda Wong) could be headed for a romance. But alas, it appears things aren’t meant to be for the Mountie and the pharmacist. Mei makes it clear in this episode that she and Nathan are just friends. Given that the show spent a good chunk of last season laying the groundwork for their relationship, it’s a little disappointing that they’ve decided to go in another direction.

Instead, it looks like we could end up with a Nathan and Faith (Andrea Brooks) romance in When Calls the Heart Season 10 – maybe. In the season 9 finale, Faith confessed to Molly that she had feelings for Nathan but she didn’t feel like she could act on them because she was also his doctor. In this episode, it’s implied that something happened between them in the gap between seasons. Fiona (Kayla Wallace) suggests to Faith it’s time she and Nathan “bury the hatchet.” But Faith insists there’s no hatchet. “It’s not like we ever had a relationship,” she says. Faith sounds like she’s trying to convince herself she doesn’t like that guy she’s still totally in love with. But how does Nathan feel? As always, he’s keeping his cards close to his vest.

The hot springs could change Hope Valley’s fortunes

Hope Valley has fallen on hard times since the oil refinery and the foundry have closed. Lee’s doing his best to keep men employed at the sawmill, but he’s stretched thin. Then Elizabeth’s students reveal they’ve discovered a hot spring outside of town. Safety-minded Bill wants to shut it down immediately, but Elizabeth points out that hot springs can be quite the tourist attraction. We have a feeling that the springs could be just the thing Hope Valley needs to give its economy a boost. But will attracting a bunch of tourists change the town’s character for better or for worse?

Other observations from this episode of When Calls the Heart:

Rosemary is just a “few weeks” away from giving birth. She’s eagerly awaiting the arrival of her little one, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t care about how she looks, as seen by her less-than-enthusiastic reaction to receiving Elizabeth’s maternity-wear hand-me-downs. All those pastels are just not her.

We didn’t really think Robert and his family would end up leaving Hope Valley, but it was still a relief when his father accepted Lee’s offer of a job.

We love the way Elizabeth allows Ally (Jaeda Lily Miller) to share her poem anonymously – it’s scary to put your creative work out there.

Nathan is definitely going to keep that dog.

Will Gowen (Martin Cummins) really go to prison for six years?

New episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 10 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

