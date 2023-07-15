'When Calls the Heart' Season 10 premieres Sunday, July 30 on Hallmark Channel. New episodes will also stream on Peacock.

It’s been a long wait, Hearties, but it’s almost over. When Calls the Heart Season 10 premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, July 30 and we have all the details you need to know about what to expect from the first episode, how to watch, and more.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 premieres July 30

Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Dolsen

When Calls the Heart Season 10 premieres Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. If you don’t have cable, Hallmark Channel is also available through live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Frndly TV, Philo, Sling TV, FuboTV, Vidgo, and Hulu+ Live TV.

In a first for the frontier-set drama, all 12 new episodes of season 10 will also stream live and on-demand the next day on Peacock. Peacock starts at $4.99 per month for ad-supported plans.

In addition, new episodes of When Calls the Heart are typically available for purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Want to revisit previous seasons of When Calls the Heart? Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

Hope Valley falls on hard times in the season 10 premiere

Jack Wagner in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Dolsen

The first episode of When Calls the Heart Season 10 is titled “Carpe Diem.”

The new season will begin on a challenging note, as the residents of Hope Valley face an economic downturn together. However, things seem to take a turn for the better when Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Bill (Jack Wagner) learn that the children of Hope Valley have made a discovery that could change the town’s future.

“We have hot springs that have been discovered,” explained Natasha Burnett, who plays Minnie Canfield, in a behind-the-scenes video (via YouTube). Hope Valley is struggling following the closing of the foundry and the shuttering of the oil wells, but the springs could turn the quiet community into a tourist destination.

“It’s great to sort of bring some business back into the town,” Burnett explained. But the discovery of the hot springs also brings some strangers to Hope Valley. Those newcomers might be up to no good, Burnett teased.

“We have some very interesting, potentially shady, nobody’s quite sure characters that have come in to add a bit of interest,” she shared.

Two familiar faces return in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10

Karin Konoval and Charlotte Hegele in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Dolsen

It won’t just be strangers arriving in Hope Valley in When Calls the Heart Season 10. Episode 2 will feature the return of a couple of familiar faces from Elizabeth’s past when her sister Julie (Charlotte Hegele) and her Aunt Agatha (Karin Konval) show up for a visit.

So far, we don’t know what prompts Julia and Agatha’s visit, though they could be in town to meet Elizabeth’s new fiancé, Lucas (Chris McNally) and help her prepare for her upcoming wedding.

Hegele was last seen in When Calls the Heart Season 6. In an Instagram post, she said she was thrilled to return to Hope Valley.

“I’m so happy to be able to share with all of you folks the magic I felt being back in Julie’s shoes for Season 10!” the Bomb Girls actor wrote.

