Erin Krakow is teasing a 'special' season of 'When Calls the Heart' ahead of the July 2023 return of the Hallmark Channel drama.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 is going to be full of emotion. The beloved Hallmark Channel drama returns this July, and based on a new teaser, fans can look forward to new babies, romantic moments, and more.

“Is it weird of me to say it’s going to be so special?” Krakow commented when the When Calls the Heart Instagram account shared the trailer for the new season.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 trailer teases romance between Nathan and Faith

[L-R] Andrea Brooks, Kevin McGarry in ‘When Calls the Heart’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

The clip makes it clear that the new episodes of When Calls the Heart are going to be all about love.

“You know what I’ve learned about love? It can’t be measured, or contained, or used up,” Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) tells her fiancé Lucas (Chris McNally). “The more you love, the more you can love.”

She’s not just talking about romantic love. Yes, Elizabeth and Lucas’s wedding in on the horizon after they got engaged in the When Calls the Heart Season 9 finale. But we also see Elizabeth’s love for her son Jack as she places a mountie hat once owned by her late husband on his head. Meanwhile, Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) are preparing to welcome their long-awaited first baby.

“Why does the world look so different all of the sudden?” Rosemary asks her husband as a baby coos in the background.

“Because it is,” Lee replies.

The teaser also hints that a new romance could be brewing between two fan-favorite Hope Valley relationships. Elizabeth broke Mountie Nathan’s (Kevin McGarry) heart at the end of season 8. But in season 9, he seemed to fall for the new-in-town Mei Sou (Amanda Wong). However, the new teaser suggests it’s Dr. Faith Carter (Andrea Brooks) who has caught his eye when he catches her in his arms after a fall. Faith has already admitted she has feelings for the lawman. Will he soon discover he feels the same way?

The residents of Hope Valley will also be facing some challenges in season 10. A previous teaser (via YouTube) revealed that the tight-knit community has fallen on hard times. The coal mine has been destroyed, the foundry closed, and the oil wells have dried up. But everyone will come together to get through the rough patch.

“We’ve all rolled up our sleeves, relying on generosity and kindness and neighbors helping neighbors,” Elizabeth says in the teaser. “Everyone has dedicated themselves to doing their part, and having fun while they do it.”

When Calls the Heart Season 10 premieres Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.