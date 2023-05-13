New ‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Member Teases Season 10 Role

There will be a new face in Hope Valley when When Calls the Heart returns for season 10 in July. New cast member Billy Christos Jr. will play a character named Toby in the Hallmark Channel series.

The When Calls the Heart Instagram account teased the young actor’s role in May 12 story post. Christos – who has appeared in Peacemaker and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – has also been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from his time on set.

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth in ‘When Calls the Heart’ | Credit: ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

So far, we don’t have many details on the character Christos will play or how many episodes he’ll appear in. But it sounds like Toby will be a new student at Elizabeth Thornton’s (Erin Krakow) school.

“Sending [love] to the Best TV Teacher,” Christos captioned a sweet photo of him and Krakow he shared on his Instagram. He also called her “the funnest person to work with on set.”

Krakow had just as much love for her new co-star.

“Aw thanks so much sweet Billy! Can’t wait for more fun times in Hope Valley!” she commented on his post.

Christos also shared BTS photos of himself with Jack Wagner, who plays Bill Avery. He mentioned that he shared a scene with the “acting legend.” He also hung out with Mike Hickam actor Ben Rosenbaum, whom he described as “one of the nicest guys in Hope Valley,” as well as his one-time acting teacher Johannah Newmarch, who plays Molly Sullivan.

What else to expect in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10

A new face in Hope Valley isn’t the only thing Hearties have to look forward to in When Calls the Heart Season 10. Elizabeth and Lucas (Chris McNally), who got engaged at the end of season 9, will be preparing for their upcoming wedding. But it sounds like the happy couple will hit some bumps on their road to the altar

“I think people will enjoy the first section of this season because there is almost, perhaps, a lack of romance, but not for lack of trying,” McNally recently told ET. “We take an angle that I think people, they all register with, which is sometimes, life gets busy … [Elizabeth and Lucas] are newly engaged, they’re in love with each other, they’re passionate about each other, and they feel like there are other things that are kind of pulling them apart. And there’s this desire and need to kind of fight to plan the wedding, basically.”

On top of navigating his romance with Elizabeth, McNally’s character may face additional challenges in season 10.

“I don’t want to give anything away, but I will say that Lucas has not faced an obstacle this large and this drastic since he joined the show,” the actor said. “We have some pretty epic, pivotal conflict to overcome. And it’s sort of all-encompassing”

When Calls the Heart Season 10 premieres Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

