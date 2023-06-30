Hope Valley's resident Mountie might have been unlucky in love so far, but his heart his still open, McGarry said.

Will Nathan Grant finally get lucky in love in When Calls the Heart Season 10? Hope Valley’s resident Mountie hasn’t yet found the right woman, but there’s still hope, says actor Kevin McGarry.

Nathan’s ‘heart has always been open,’ Kevin McGarry says

After he arrived in town in When Calls the Heart Season 6, Nathan fell hard for widowed schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow). At first, it seemed like a romance might blossom. But then Elizabeth discovered her heart was drawn instead to saloon owner Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally). She gently let Nathan down in the season 8 finale, then confessed her feelings to Lucas.

It took some time for Nathan to get over Elizabeth’s rejection. But in season 9, it seemed he might find love with Mei Sou (Amanda Wong), the town’s new pharmacist. However, despite plenty of flirty vibes, they aren’t officially an item. Mei’s drama with her former husband was a big reason for that, but the fact that Nathan isn’t the greatest when it comes to expressing his emotions certainly doesn’t help.

In When Calls the Heart Season 10, which premieres July 30, the Mountie begins to realize that he might need to work on the way he approaches women.

“Nathan finally comes to terms with the fact that he’s not great at romance,” McGarry explained in a behind-the-scenes video from the set of season 10 (via YouTube).

But that doesn’t mean he’s closed off to love.

“His heart has always been open,” the actor added.

Does that mean there’s still potential with Mei? Perhaps. But she’s not the only single woman in town. A brief moment in the video shows Nathan smiling at a group that includes Mei as well as Faith Carter (Andrea Brooks) – who’s admitted to others that she has feelings for Nathan – and Fiona Miller (Kayla Wallace, who is McGarry’s real-life fiancé).

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 is about ‘following one’s heart’

Andrea Brooks and Kevin McGarry in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

In addition to Nathan’s romantic issues, there’s plenty else to look forward to in When Calls the Heart’s landmark 10th season.

Elizabeth and Lucas are now engaged, which has only deepened their commitment to each other.

“Lucas is 100% following his heart and he’s in a place he’s never found himself before,” McNally said.

Meanwhile, Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child.

“Here we are awaiting the birth of this baby, and all the excitement and emotions that go along with a Rosemary-type pregnancy,” Hutton said. Her character always pours her heart and soul into any endeavor, and being a mother will be no different.

Hope Valley will also be welcoming some strangers in season 10. The town becomes something of a tourist destination following the discovery of hot springs.

“There will be a lot of growth, change, and discoveries,” in season 10, Krakow said. But whatever happens, viewers can rest assured there will be plenty of love.

“When Calls the Heart has always been about following one’s heart, and this season is no different,” she said.

“It is a season that you will not want to miss,” she added.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 premieres Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.