Theresa Giudice's kids are growing up. Her eldest child is a college graduate. Her second daughter is finishing up her freshman year and her third daughter is preparing to head to Florida for school.

Theresa Giudice was made famous by The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While her story continues to play out on the Bravo series, her four kids are growing up and moving on with their lives. By September, three of her four kids will be out of the house, at least part of the time. So, where are Giudice girls attending college?

Gia Giudice is already a college graduate

Gia Giudice is already a college graduate. The eldest child of Joe and Theresa Giudice documented her college years on Instagram, but that wrapped up in May 2023, when she graduated from Rutgers University, just an hour from her hometown.

Gia Giudice | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gia earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the well-known university. Initially, it looked like she planned to head directly to law school, but she seems to be reevaluating her plans nearly a year after graduation. In late 2023, Gia told Ok! Magazine that while law school is still “in the cards,” she’s focusing on growing her brand as an influence right now. She’s currently working as a marketing intern and isn’t dismissing the possibility of appearing regularly on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Gabriella Giudice attends college in Michigan

Gia Giudice might have opted to stick close to home for her undergraduate degree, but her little sister did not. Gabriella Giudice decided to move to Michigan to get her collegiate experience. The 20-year-old graduated from Montville Township High School in June 2023 and moved to Michigan two months later.

Gabriella is currently studying economics at the University of Michigan. While Theresa and Joe’s second-born daughter prefers to keep her social media private now that she’s away from home, she’s surely having a good time. Ann Arbor, where the University of Michigan is located, is consistently ranked one of the best college towns in America.

Milania Giudice is committed to the University of Tampa

Milania Giudice, Joe and Theresa’s third born is getting ready for her college years, too. While the 18-year-old has enjoyed moderate success as a social media influencer recently, she isn’t forgoing school. She is focused on her academics first.

Milania Giudice | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

According to Yahoo!, Milania, who turned 18 in February, celebrated the milestone birthday by announcing her college plans. Milania took to her Instagram stories to reveal she had accepted an offer to attend the University of Tampa. She’ll be an incoming freshman in September 2024. Her expected graduation date is May 2028. She has yet to declare a major.

Audriana Giudice, Joe and Theresa’s youngest child, won’t have her college plans worked out for several years. The youngest of the group is just 14. She is busy with her freshman year of high school right now.