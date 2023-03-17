Where the First 3 Bachelors, Alex Michel, Aaron Buerge, and Andrew Firestone, Are Now

It’s hard to believe that The Bachelor first premiered in 2002. Since then, the show has gone through many changes while still staying the same franchise that fans know and love. Here’s a look at what happened to the first three Bachelors, Alex Michel, Aaron Buerge, and Andrew Firestone.

(L-R) Amanda Marsh and Alex Michel | Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Alex Michel was the first star of ‘The Bachelor’

The Bachelor first premiered on ABC in March 2002. Michel was cast as the first person to take on the leading role in the show.

Even though The Bachelor franchise centers around a proposal happening, Michel did not actually propose to anyone during his season. Instead, Michael chose to keep dating contestant Amanda Marsh after the show.

A little less than a year after the first season of The Bachelor aired, Michel and Marsh announced their breakup.

According to Us Weekly, Michel “currently resides in Washington, D.C. and works as a media industry executive.”

Chris Harrison, the former host of The Bachelor, once commented on how Michel disappeared from the spotlight.

“I know people have tried to get ahold of him, and we would have loved to have had him here today, but he’s kind of gone on to live his life,” Harrison said according to Us Weekly. “But, we do owe him a debt of gratitude; he kicked this whole thing off … I don’t blame him [for disappearing]; he’s paid his dues.”

What happened to Aaron Buerge after ‘The Bachelor’?

Season 2 of The Bachelor premiered in September 2002, and Buerge became the second man to star in the show. During the second season of The Bachelor, Buerge proposed to Helene Eksterowicz. However, the relationship between the two of them ended shortly after the show ended.

Buerge went on to marry Angye McIntosh and they have two children together. In a statement to Us Weekly, Buerge shared that he makes the conscious choice to stay away from stardom.

“I continue to remain out of the ‘spotlight’ and continue to focus on my career and family life. I appreciate and cherish the memories I have from my days on The Bachelor. Subsequently, I have had the opportunity to take part in some things I wouldn’t have gotten to do otherwise,” Buerge said.

Professionally, Buerge is still a banker, a profession he held before starring in The Bachelor.

Andrew Firestone was on season 3 of ‘The Bachelor’

The third season of The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2003. Firestone starred in the show’s third season and proposed to contestant Jen Schefft. The two broke up in December 2003.

Since starring on The Bachelor, Firestone has married and he and his wife Ivana Bozilovic have three children.

“All is good here. Ivana and I celebrated our 10 year wedding anniversary this past summer. Somehow she is still putting up with me! All the kiddo’s are doing great,” Firestone shared with Us Weekly. “Work is going really well… I have bit more grey hair, I work harder for my bikini body, my wife and kids started a rumor that I snore at night … but I don’t think I have been happier in my life.”

Season 27 of The Bachelor starring Zach Shallcross is currently airing on ABC.