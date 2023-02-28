Chris Harrison Says He’d ‘Entertain the Call’ About Returning to ‘The Bachelor’ Despite Saying ‘That Ship Has Sailed’

Chris Harrison’s exit from The Bachelor franchise was heard around the reality TV world. But now, the former host is discussing the idea of returning to the ABC series. Find out why Harrison would “entertain the call” about returning to host The Bachelor and The Bachelorette despite saying “that ship has sailed” previously.

Chris Harrison’s desire to return to ‘The Bachelor’ is ‘complicated’

“The real question is would you consider going back?” Harrison’s guest Tori Spelling asked on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever. Harrison said, “it’s complicated.”

“… I live by the axiom ‘never say never,'” Harrison elaborated. “I just think in life and in business that comes back to bite you in the butt. I’ll never say never, but with that said, it is complicated. Would I have that conversation? Yes.”

Harrison says if ABC called and wanted to talk about his return, he would listen regardless of how uncomfortable it might be. “I hate to leave it at that, but it is very complicated,” he concluded.

Chris Harrison previously implied his time on ‘The Bachelor’ was over for good

Before the more recent episode where he said he would entertain the phone call, Harrison admitted it was time to move on. After his infamous interview with Rachel Lindsay, Harrison was replaced as the host of The Bachelor by Jesse Palmer. In the first episodes of his podcast, Harrison spoke about his exit from the series. He admitted he misses the job, but has no plans to return to host any of the shows within Bachelor Nation.

“I miss people on the show … some of the people you got to work with [are] the most talented crew in the world and I love and adore them,” he said in the “Unghosted with Kaitlyn Bristowe” episode. “That ship has sailed, and it was wonderful. I don’t say that with any bitterness. There’s a time and a space for all relationships.” Harrison referred to his previous position with The Bachelor franchise as a “wonderful relationship that changed his life” — one he’ll “forever be grateful” for.

Former ‘Bachelor’ host is back in the public eye after his exit from the franchise

After the media frenzy his interview with Lindsay sparked, Harrison stepped out of the spotlight for a while. Then, in early 2023, he introduced The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, a podcast where Harrison promised to unpack that experience and address his time away from the show.

According to the former Bachelor host, what he meant in his conversation with Lindsay was that “people need time to think.” In February 2021, the duo spoke about Rachel Kirkconnell’s controversial photos amid Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Harrison’s comments seemed to justify Kirkconnell’s choices.

At this point, Harrison’s return to host The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise seems highly unlikely, regardless of the back and forth comments he has made. But as he said, “Never say never.”

Hear more from Harrison in new episodes of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.