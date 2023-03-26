Which ‘Moonlighting’ Star Has the Higher Net Worth? Cybill Shepherd or Bruce Willis?

Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd starred in the ABC series Moonlighting from 1985 to 1989. Which TV star has the higher net worth? Here’s what we know.

Bruce Willis’ net worth

Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

As of this writing, Willis has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. According to IMDb, he was paid $5 million for his role in Die Hard. Willis also received big paychecks for Last Man Standing ($16.5 million), Unbreakable ($20 million), and Live Free or Die Hard ($25 million).

Willis made a significant amount of money after starring in the 1999 film The Sixth Sense. In addition to a base salary of $14 million, he received a percentage of the film’s gross profits. Willis reportedly made $114 million for his starring role in the M. Night Shyamalan film.

Willis also built wealth from product endorsements and collaborations. In 2010, he introduced his fragrance, called Bruce Willis. The collection included a deodorant spray, hair and body wash, and aftershave.

Willis’ product endorsements also included Seagram’s wine coolers and Sobieski vodka. He received a 3.3% stake in Sobieski’s owner, Belvedere, worth roughly $4 million at the time, reports The New York Times.

Cybill Shepherd’s net worth

As of this writing, Shepherd has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. One of her first acting roles was in the 1971 film The Last Picture Show. The following year, she appeared in The Heartbreak Kid. Some of her other acting appearances include roles in Fantasy Island (1983), Memphis (1992), Eastwick (2009-2010), and Hot in Cleveland (2012).

In addition to acting, Shepherd built her wealth from a career as a director. So far, she has eight directing credits. One of her first directing projects was the 1992 TV movie Memphis. After that, she was the executive producer for the TV movie Stormy Weathers. Some of Shepherd’s other production projects include the TV series Cybill (1995-1998); Men Are From Mars, Women are from Venus (2000); and Being Rose (2017).

Why ‘Moonlighting’ was canceled

Moonlighting aired on ABC for five seasons from March 3, 1985, until May 14, 1989. The network canceled the series because of production problems and a lack of original episodes, reports UPI. Production was affected partly because of dialogue-heavy scripts and conflicting schedules.

It was also reported there was tension between co-stars Shepherd and Willis. Conflicts were also said to have taken place with the show’s creator and executive producer, Glenn Caron.

Shepherd expressed her sadness about the end of the series. In a statement she said, “Moonlighting was a wonderful opportunity. It brought me great success. I enjoyed playing the character of Maddie Hayes, and I’m sorry that it’s over.”

