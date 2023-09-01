'Who Is Erin Carter?' racked up an impressive 13.2 million views in its first week on Netflix.

The star of Netflix’s latest hit series is bowled over by the show’s success. After Who Is Erin Carter? rocketed to the top of the streamer’s most-watched list, Evin Ahmad took to social media to thank everyone who’d watched the tense action thriller.

Evin Ahmad thanks people for watching ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’

InWho Is Erin Carter?, Ahmad plays the title character, a British expat living in Barcelona. When Erin, a teacher and single mom, singlehandedly fends off an attacker in a supermarket, it threatens to expose a complicated past she’s tried to put behind her.

The seven-episode limited series dropped on Netflix on August 23. It quickly landed in the streamer’s top 10, with 13.2 million views in the first week of its release. The show’s star was stunned by its popularity.

“It’s been a week since Who is Erin Carter premiered on Netflix,” Ahmad wrote in an August 31 Instagram post. “I’m trying to find the words for all the love I’m feeling right now. From the bottom of my heart thank you for watching and thank you to all the cast and crew who worked so hard every day on this show, I will always keep you in my heart.”

Evin Ahmad on what drew her to the Netflix series

Ahmad, who previously starred in the TV series Snabba Cash, talked to What to Watch about what drew her to Who Is Erin Carter? The Swedish actor called the script “mesmerizing” and said she was particularly intrigued by her character’s relationship with her daughter.

“I think sometimes when we see women in movies or TV shows in an action context, we don’t get to see the other part, the family side or the motherly side,” she said. “I thought that was so beautiful and very interesting, because we get to see so many different sides of Erin. In one scene she’s a badass, having this massive fight, and then she has a really beautiful moment with her daughter going to prom — it’s the contrast that I really love.”

Will there be a ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ Season 2

Who Is Erin Carter? is a limited series. However, the show leaves open the possibility that the story could continue. At the end of the series, Erin seems to have committed to living a quiet life focused on her family. But while she’s on vacation with her husband and daughter, she spots her old boss lingering at a bar. He says he has a job for her and tells her that “all holidays must come to an end.”

“He just pops up, doesn’t he?” Ahmad said in an interview with Polygon. She added that the scene was “quite a tease” for a potential season 2.

Meanwhile, Sean Teale, who plays Erin’s husband Jordi, has said he’d be interested in returning for another season of the show.

“Me and Jack [Lothian, the show’s writer] were talking and there are moments towards the end of the series where Jordi’s profession as a nurse is of value,” he told Express. “It would be interesting to see how his skills could be utilized in the future.”

Who Is Erin Carter? is now streaming on Netflix.

