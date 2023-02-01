Who Is Laith Ashley? The Transgender Singer and Model in Taylor Swift’s Video for ‘Lavender Haze’

On Jan. 27, Taylor Swift released the official music video for her single “Lavender Haze.” The music video starred transgender model Laith Ashley as Swift’s love interest. Here’s what fans need to know now that Ashley has been thrust into the spotlight.

(L-R) Taylor Swift and Laith Ashely | Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Laith Ashley is an actor, model, and aspiring singer

While Swift’s “Lavender Haze” music video is his biggest project to date, Ashley has been in the entertainment and modeling industry for years.

As a model, Ashley has appeared in photoshoots for popular publications like British GQ, Vogue France, and Elle UK. Ashley has also been the focus of campaigns for popular fashion brands like Calvin Klein and Barneys.

Ashley began releasing his own music in 2017, and he has multiple singles out including “Can’t Wait” and “Before You Go.” In 2021, he was featured on Peppermint’s song “Every Morning.”

He appeared in an episode of the FX series Pose, which was co-created by Ryan Murphy and starred Evan Peters, Kate Mara, and Billy Porter. Ashley also appeared as a model in the popular series RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Laith Ashley is supported by his family and friends

In 2019, Ashley was interviewed by Vogue France about his career, his fitness and beauty routine, and his experience as a transgender man.

“Growing up trans in the US was not that difficult, especially for me because I was able to express myself with no objections from my family and those close to me,” Ashley shared with Vogue France.

He continued, “The hardest part of my journey was coming to terms with who I am and my own personal religious beliefs. Growing up Christian, I was taught that homosexuality and anything within that subset was sinful so I internalized who I was. However I have now found peace in both.”

In the interview, Ashley also shared his career goals for the future.

“I would like to still be modeling and perhaps branch out into the film or music industry or anywhere I can express my creative talent,” Ashley told Vogue France.

The Lavender Haze video is out now. There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with.https://t.co/auFTSVBP0A pic.twitter.com/RXWPuKvkxK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 27, 2023

Laith Ashley appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video

“Lavender Haze” is one of the singles from Swift’s 2022 album Midnights. The single is the first song on the album’s tracklist, and “Lavender Haze” is the third music video released for the album.

The video opens with Swift lying in bed with Ashley while she watches him sleep. As he sleeps, Swift runs her hand over Ashley’s back, opening up a galaxy on his skin.

Purple smoke fills the room and Swift dances while Ashley continues to sleep. In another scene, Swift sits in a living room wearing a lavender-colored fur coat as she watches Ashley on TV as a meteorologist. Swift crawls across the living room floor to the TV and reaches inside.

The next few scenes alternate between Swift lying naked in a body of lavender-colored water and lying in her fur coat in the living room, which is now covered with lavender growing out of the floor.

Toward the end of the music video, Ashley and Swift hang out with a group of friends and cuddle. As lavender smoke fills the room, Swift and Ashley dance together.

The final scene of the music video shows Swift sitting on a cloud, surrounded by a starry galaxy as giant koi fish swim around her.