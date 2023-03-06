Why ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Star Debbie Aguero Was Arrested in 2006

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 fan-favorite, Debbie Aguero’s criminal past, has been revealed. The eccentric 67-year-old was arrested in 2006. Here’s everything we know about the incident that occurred over a decade before making her reality TV debut. What happened?

Debbie, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Debbie’s ‘semi-precious gemstone jewelry’ business

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Debbie gave a tour of her home in Sugar Hills, Georgia. “This is my little art studio, gallery, workplace, where I make jewelry and sell jewelry,” Debbie told the cameras. The Georgia peach makes and sells “semi-precious gemstone jewelry” that she makes herself.

She said that her passion for crystals and gems came from her childhood. “As a kid, we’d go to the quarries and pick up quartz, crystals, fossils, and we’d be so excited just digging through rocks,” she recalled.

On top of her jewlrey business, she’s also an artist. Debbie revealed she has been painting since she was a child. “Painting is my friend. It never lets me down,” she said.

Debbie was arrested in 2006

According to online records, Debbie got in legal trouble because of her jewlrey business. Starcasm revealed that Debbie was arrested and booked in Gwinnett County, Georgia in 2006 for “no business license.” Debbie was 51 years old at the time. Her bond was set for a mere $221.

Debbie, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

However since Debbie’s arrest happened decades ago, there is no additional information regarding the charges. The outlet speculates that Debbie selling jewelry, gems, and precious metals could be the cause of her arrest.

According to Georgia law, “it shall be unlawful for any person to advertise or transact business as a dealer in precious metals or gems without first registering pursuant to Code Section 43-37-2…Any person who violates this Code section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

It’s unclear if Debbie was found guilty of the charge or not. But honestly, Debbie’s arrest for being an artist only makes her even ore interesting to fans.

Debbie and Oussama’s ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 journey

Debbie believes she found something special when artist and poet Oussama slid into her DMs. He complimented her art, and the two hit it off. The only problem is the 43-year age gap between her and her 24-year-old Morrocan lover.

Despite the massive age gap, cultural differences, and distance, the Georgia peach has traveled a few times to Morocco to be with her boyfriend. After three years and two trips, Oussama asked Debbie to be his wife, and she obliged.

Debbie and Oussama, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

Now on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie is leaving her life and two adult children behind in the United States to be her much younger beau. Of course, her family doubts Debbie and Oussama’s relationship; Debbie’s son is nervous that his mom is naive and that Oussama is using her for money. But she assured her son that he had never asked her for money, despite him being unemployed.

However, their relationship has many red flags, including a 43-year-age gap and significant cultural differences. But Debbie thinks Oussama is different than her first two husbands and hopes her third marriage is a charm.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.