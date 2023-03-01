Why Dolly Parton Didn’t Think Her Glastonbury Festival Performance Would Be a Success

The Glastonbury Festival is one of England’s biggest music events, spanning over 5 days and welcoming thousands of fans. Because of its size, and audience, Dolly Parton was “scared to death” to headline the festival. Here’s why she now considers it one of her favorite concerts to date.

Does Dolly Parton do music festivals?

Dolly Parton performs on The Pyramid Stage on Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival | Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage via Getty Images

Although she has “no intention” of doing a “full-blown” tour anytime soon, the Queen of Country had notable performances throughout her career. Parton made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.

There’s even an event in Knoxville’s Old City inspired by the country legend — Rhinestone Fest 2023 (formerly known as Dolly Fest.)

Dolly Parton was ‘scared to death’ to perform at 2014’s Glastonbury Festival

During an interview with Pollstar, the artist was asked about a favorite concert. She named one she did overseas — The Gastonbury Festival headlined two years prior. Because this music festival crowd was a different from her usual audience, Parton was worried about their reaction to country music.

“I was scared to death to do that show,” Parton said. I didn’t think that was really my audience because I do a lot of talking, I do a lot of songs that tell stories and I know they love to go to have a big time!”

This was one of her biggest shows to date, with the songwriter performing fan favorites like “Baby I’m Burnin’,” “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Coat of Many Colors” for an estimated 150,000 listeners.

“I thought they just wanted the music to just go steady with no let-up; but when I did it, I was absolutely amazed,” she continued. The country star noted that she was talking to the audience in between songs. Although she didn’t think they’d be interested, attendees were “all standing on their feet.

The setlist included covers, including Barry Mann’s “Here You Come Again,” Bon Jovi’s “Lay Your Hands on Me,” and Felice & Boudleaux Bryant’s “Rocky Top.”

Dolly Parton said her Glastonbury crowd was ‘so respectful’

Even if she was initially “scared to death,” the 2014 Glastonbury crowd welcomed the Queen of Country. The performance was later posted to the BBC’s YouTube Channel, where attendees can be seen cheering for Parton.

“They were so respectful and it was such a huge success,” Parton added in the same interview. “So many people came, that I was really adored and felt honored and emotional about that whole thing. You do remember things that stand out like that.”

“They did know who I was,” she noted. “And I thought, these people are not going to be that familiar with my music because, you know, it’s country and all that. But they were! That’s as close as I’ve felt to being a rock star, was at that Glastonbury Festival.”