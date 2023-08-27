Hugh Jackman is the picture of tall, dark, and handsome. The charismatic Australian is a gifted singer, dancer, and actor. He’s starred in numerous films — his most memorable characters include Marvel’s hot-tempered Wolverine, vampire hunter Van Helsing, and circus great P.T. Barnum. He’s also lit up the stage in several award-winning productions on Broadway. In fact, the most embarrassing moment of Jackman’s impressive career happened during a production of Beauty and the Beast.

Hugh Jackman recalls peeing on stage as his most embarrassing moment

We’ve all heard the old saying “The show must go on.” Live performances are incredibly difficult, and any on stage faux pas needs to be glossed over as if it never happened. Anyone who has ever danced in a recital will certainly recall that if you trip, fall, or miss a step, you just keep on going. The audience will never even notice, right? How about if you pee in your pants onstage — think the audience will notice that?

According to US Magazine, legendary song-and-dance-man Hugh Jackman has experienced this situation — and calls it the most embarrassing moment of his career. In 1996, Jackman played the charmingly arrogant bully, Gaston, in a production of Beauty and the Beast. The actor described Gaston’s costume as being quite hot and uncomfortable, with red tights and knee-high boots.

In addition to the less-than-ideal costume design, Gaston was also a very physical role. The songs were full of movement — running, jumping, and lifting. At one point during the show’s run, Jackman realized he was dehydrated. He increased his water intake, which made frequent trips to the bathroom a necessity. The need for the bathroom hit him at a very inconvenient time — when he was lifting Belle over his shoulder.

In an interview with Rachel Ray, Jackman recalls the embarrassing moment. “I go down to the stage, getting ready for my first number…and I’m like I really need to go again. [The routine is] the most cardiovascular song I’ve ever done: literally I’m picking up Belle and as I pick her up, I stopped singing and right in that moment I realized the muscles you need to release in order to sing are the ones you do not want to release if you need to go.”

As Jackman hit the final note of the song, he also gave the audience another memorable moment. He told Rachel Ray that his options were either to not finish the song, or to pee his pants. Either option was embarrassing, and, in Jackman’s words, “The show must go on.”

Since the incident, Jackman has gone on to establish a dominating career on Broadway

Thankfully, Jackman’s embarrassing bathroom blunder did not end his theater career. According to Britannica, the talented actor made his Broadway debut in 2003, playing the lead role in The Boy From Oz. The musical is based on the life of singer-songwriter Peter Allen.

In 2004, Jackman won a coveted Tony Award for his stunning performance in the beloved musical, Oklahoma!. Audiences were blown away with Jackman’s dazzling portrayal of Curly, the charismatic cowboy who just wants to spend time with his favorite girl. The production is a favorite among theater-goers, originally opening on Broadway in 1943. It’s wild popularity led to a film release in 1955, and it still draws a crowd every time it hits the stage.

Jackman shared the stage with fellow actor Daniel Craig in A Steady Rain, a police drama set in Chicago. His next run on Broadway was in the steamy mystery, The River. Jackman recently finished up another stint on Broadway — in the classic musical, The Music Man. He stole the spotlight yet again as con-man Harold Hill, who pretends to be a marching band leader in order to steal money from the citizens of a small town.

Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine in the upcoming ‘Deadpool 3’

Fans were thrilled when the MCU confirmed that Deadpool 3 would bring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together for an unforgettable adventure. Plot details have been kept quiet for the most part, but rumor has it that the movie will follow the two characters on a comedic road trip. Marvel fans know that Deadpool and Wolverine cannot stand each other, so the film is sure to be filled with plenty of hilarious sarcasm and witty digs.

So what has this latest project been like for Jackman? According to Movie Web, it’s been a ton of hard work. The star fills his days with plenty of weight training to build the impressive muscle needed to portray Wolverine. In addition to the endless planks and weight lifting, Jackman is eating vast amounts of food. He’s taking in a whopping 8,000 calories, then working out hard enough to turn it all into muscle.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to release on May 3, 2024.