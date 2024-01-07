There's a good reason the singer and songwriter won't be cheering on her football boyfriend during Sunday's game.

Taylor Swift has become a mainstay at Kansas City Chiefs games, watching her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, play games both home and away. She’s been Kelce’s main cheering squad during her winter break from her record-breaking The Eras Tour, but she isn’t watching him during tonight’s Chiefs game against The Los Angeles Chargers. Here’s why.

The real reason why Taylor Swift isn’t watching The Kansas City Chiefs take on The LA Chargers

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs team plays the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The game airs on CBS just before the 81st Golden Globes awards.

Per Page Six, sources reveal that Taylor Swift will instead, attend the Golden Globes Awards. She is nominated in the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for her feature concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old singer has been nominated for the Globes’ Best Original Song four times. They include “Safe & Sound” for The Hunger Games, “Sweeter Than Fiction” from One Chance, and “Beautiful Ghosts” for Cats. In 2023, her song “Carolina” for the movie Where the Crawdads Sing was nominated, but she has never won a golden statuette.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kelce is just 16 yards away from extending his historic streak of 1,000-yard campaigns to eight in a row, leading to speculation that game would add to his achievements on the field. However, head coach Andy Reid wouldn’t formally comment ahead of the game if Kelce would play.

Will Travis Kelce show up to the Golden Globes afterparty?

After the game, Kelce has time to clean up and dash over to the Golden Globes afterparty, but will he? This year’s event will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

While Kelce will be in LA at the same time as his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, reports claim the athlete will likely fly back to Kansas City with his team right after the game. The Chiefs are gearing up for the NFL playoffs season.

Kelce hasn’t been able to attend as many Swift-related events as he might like. He skipped The Eras Tour movie premiere in October and reportedly missed Swift’s 34th birthday party in New York City in December due to a mandatory practice.

Taylor Swift’s win would make Golden Globes history, with or without Travis Kelce in attendance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, on Dec. 10, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri | Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour film has earned over $250 million in gross sales and is nearing the title of the most successful concert movie ever. It has only $11 million left to surpass Michael Jackson’s 2009 concert film, This Is It.

The Eras Tour is up against Barbie and Oppenheimer, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

This is the first time the singer and songwriter has appeared at the Golden Globes since 2020. That year, she was nominated for her song “Beautiful Ghosts” from the big screen version of the musical Cats.

Three years ago, Swift walked the carpet alone. However, she and her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn sat together at the ceremony.

The Golden Globes airs directly after the Kansas City Chiefs play the LA Chargers. The back-to-back events begin at 4:25 EST, followed by the Golden Globes at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.