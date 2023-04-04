Why Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Didn’t Return Her Engagement Ring to Her First Husband

Jennifer Lopez is known for her romantic life almost as much as her music. Her first husband, Ojani Noa, recently discussed their relationship. He also revealed information about the engagement ring he gave her. According to Noa, Lopez didn’t return the ring. Here’s why.

How Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa met

Jennifer Lopez | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Lopez and Noa met when he was an aspiring actor working at Gloria Estefan’s restaurant, Lario’s on the Beach. At the time, Lopez was just starting her entertainment career. Noa describes being “smitten” by the singer.

“I had no idea who she was,” Noa tells Daily Mail. “Our eyes glanced at each other, and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen. She was with her friend, Anita, and Arlene, her assistant.”

The former couple married in 1997 and divorced the following year. Lopez went on to marry Cris Judd (2001–2003), Marc Anthony (2004–2014), and Ben Affleck (2022).

Why Jennifer Lopez reportedly didn’t return her engagement ring

Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez | Barry King/WireImage

According to Noa, he didn’t get his ring back because he wouldn’t accept it reports Marca. He spoke about his relationship with the “Jenny from the Block” singer during a segment on the Sit Down television show.

“I told her, keep the ring, keep all the things I gave you,” he tells interviewer Julian Gil. “I didn’t want to remember those things that already happened. I was going to think about her; I was going to miss her.”

Ojani Noa doesn’t believe Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage will last

Lopez and Affleck appear to be in love. However, Noa doesn’t believe the couple’s marriage will stand the test of time.

“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” Noa tells the publication. “Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.”

Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck is ‘the one’ for her

Lopez believes she’s with the person she was meant to be with. She’s confident that she and Affleck will have a long marriage. When Gayle King asked Lopez how she knows when she is with “the one,” she says it is a feeling you can’t ignore.

“When you really, really love someone, when it’s something that’s almost not your choice, it’s just that’s who you are, and that’s who they are, you know,” says Lopez. Despite the naysayers, she is convinced she and Affleck will remain together.

Lopez’s Marry Me co-star, Maluma, answered the same question. For him, he knows he found the right one when things flow naturally. He believes true love isn’t forced. “Everything is organic and natural,” says Maluma. “You don’t have to try to fall in love with someone; it just happens.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.