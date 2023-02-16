Why Miranda Lambert Is a Diehard Chiefs Fan

Super Bowl 57 was played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. The Kansas City Chiefs won the game, just a few years after winning Super Bowl 54 in 2020. It turns out country singer Miranda Lambert is a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, and she shared on social media that she was cheering for the football team.

Why Miranda Lambert is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs

On the day of Super Bowl 57, Lambert posted a selfie while wearing a red bandana in her hair and a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

“Let’s go @chiefs! #chiefskingdom #15 #EastTexas #Mahomie #superbowl,” Lambert captioned the selfie on Instagram.

So why is Lambert a fan of the NFL team? The reasoning is actually quite simple. Lambert is from Lindale, Texas. Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, grew up in Whitehouse, Texas.

The two towns are just over 30 minutes apart. Because Lambert is from a similar area as Mahomes, she roots for the quarterback’s NFL team.

Lambert confirmed this is the reason she is a Chiefs fan in an Instagram post from Jan. 29. In the photo, Lambert wears a Chiefs sweatshirt while standing outside.

“Let’s go @chiefs! Rootin for my fellow east Texan @patrickmahomes #mahomies #chiefskingdom #15,” Lambert wrote on Instagram.

What fans think of Miranda Lambert being a Chiefs fan

When it comes to NFL teams, everyone has their favorite. Because of this, the Super Bowl can become divisive as the country is split on who to cheer for and why.

After Lambert posted about cheering for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, fans of the singer shared their thoughts on the singer’s taste in football teams.

“I love you even more now Miranda, go Chiefs,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Another fan commented on Instagram, “No no! Fly EAGLES Fly!”

An Instagram user wrote, “Go Chiefs!! That jersey looks great on you!!”

However, another Instagram user wrote, “As a Birds fan, this hurts.”

For every comment supporting Lambert’s choice of rooting for the Chiefs, there was another comment cheering for the Eagles.

Miranda Lambert grew up in Texas

While Lambert primarily resides in Nashville, Tennessee, the singer was born and raised in Texas. In a 2009 interview with Seventeen Magazine, Lambert revealed what her high school experience was like in Texas.

“I didn’t fail, but I barely passed,” Lambert admitted. “I got voted ‘Most Likely to Be a Famous Singer.'”

The singer also revealed that in high school, she did not have the fashion sense that she does now.

“I didn’t get style until I got on Nashville Star. I didn’t wear any makeup. I would wear wind pants and T-shirts to school. Hideous,” Lambert told Seventeen Magazine.

However, looking back, the country singer appreciates trends from her past that she did not like as a teenager.

“Wide-leg jeans. I thought they were hideous then, but I like them now,” said Lambert.