How Tall Is Patrick Mahomes?

NFL fans may know a lot about Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes’ stats on the field, but how tall is the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback? Here is Mahomes’ height and weight, how tall his wife Brittany Mahomes is, and how many Super Bowls the NFL player has won.

Patrick Mahomes | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes played in?

Patrick Mahomes has played in two Super Bowls, making Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12, 2023, his third.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVI and then lost to the Buccaneers the following year in Super Bowl LV, so Mahomes is 1-1 in Super Bowl games.

At Super Bowl LV, Mahomes became the youngest quarterback in NFL history (25 years and 143 days old) to start in two Super Bowls. The previous record was held by Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who was 26 years and 64 days old at the time of his second Super Bowl start.

At 24 years and 138 days, Mahomes became the youngest quarterback and third-youngest player in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP. He is also the youngest player ever to win a Super Bowl title and league MVP (per the Kansas City Chiefs website).

How tall is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. The average height of an NFL quarterback is 6 feet, 3 inches, putting Mahomes just one inch below the norm. In comparison, the mean height of American men is about 5 feet, 9 inches, making Mahomes almost half a foot taller than the average man.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, and Aaron Rodgers are other NFL quarterbacks who stand at 6 feet, 2 inches. Quarterbacks around this height may have some advantages over those that are exceptionally shorter or taller because many of them are still relatively fast, have a medium-range throwing arm, and are sacked less than taller quarterbacks.

In comparison, Tom Brady, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time, stands at 6 feet, 4 inches, as do Matt Ryan and Jared Goff.

The tallest quarterback in NFL history was Dan McGuire at 6 feet, 8 inches tall. Brock Osweiler and Frank Patrick tie for the second-tallest quarterback at 6 feet, 7 inches.

How tall is the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is widely reported to have a height of about 5 feet, 9 inches, making her nearly half a foot shorter than the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts, and they even attended prom together (per The Knot). The couple got engaged in September 2020, on the same day the NFL player received his Super Bowl Championship ring. They had their first child together in February 2021, and got married in a Hawaiian wedding in March 2022. Their second child was born in November 2022.