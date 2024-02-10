Princess Anne isn't nearly as talked-about as some other members of the royal family, but she might actually be carrying the whole family on her back -- quietly.

Princess Anne might fly under the radar for those who are not so familiar with the royal family, but if you’re aware of her, then you probably understand that she just might be the most important member of this high-profile family. Over the last few years, the family has been hit with deaths, scandals, and difficult diagnoses. But through it all, Anne has continued to keep her head up and serve the royal family, completing more engagements than almost any other family member in 2023.

Would the monarchy crumble without her? It’s not a horrible take.

Princess Anne in 2017 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Anne has continued to serve the royals while remaining out of the spotlight

There are a few royals who take up the majority of the spotlight. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain talked-about despite having stepped back from royal duties four years ago. Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing themselves as the faces of the monarchy due to their rock-solid, long-term relationship, and King Charles — well, he’s the king, so his publicity goes without explaining.

But Princess Anne, on the other hand, remains someone who is hardly ever in the spotlight. She sneaks around with little controversy, quietly going about her duties without stirring up any trouble. She is the younger sister of Charles and was second in line to the throne before Charles married and had children. Last year, Anne completed nearly 500 royal engagements, which was second only to the king, despite that William and Kate are next in line for the throne. And Anne is the one currently continuing her royal duties while Charles, William, and Kate take a step back for medical or personal reasons.

What does this tell us? It tells us that the royal family might only be held together by the glue that is Anne — working hard to keep everything running as normal. Of course, she has some help from her younger brother, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. We’ll give them credit where it’s due, but with the number of engagements, the lack of controversy, and the general focus of doing what’s best for the royal family, Anne has quietly proven herself to be absolutely necessary to the monarchy.

Princess Anne with King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles’ siblings have had to pick up a lot of royal slack

Of course, the slack is for good reason: Charles and Kate are working through separate medical situations and certainly deserve some time off. William is completing various engagements but taking the time he needs to be with Kate.

But with Harry and Meghan no longer in the picture and Prince Andrew’s name tarnished, Anne and Edward (along with Sophie) have probably taken on more than they ever thought they would — but they’re keeping their chins up, not complaining, and doing what they have to do for the royal family.

It’s loyalty like theirs that has likely kept the family going for so many years. And after their generation, it’s unclear if we’ll ever see that kind of loyalty again.