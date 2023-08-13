Find out what a celebrity psychic and astrologer is predicting for the king's sister, Princess Anne, in the year ahead.

King Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, is one of several royal family members who celebrate a birthday in the summer.

Ahead of the Princess Royal’s 73rd birthday on Aug. 15, an astrologer read her chart and revealed that Anne may have a difficult year ahead and face some “tensions” at home in the not-too-distant future.

Princess Anne attends day three of Royal Ascot 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Psychic says year ahead could be ‘challenging’ and ‘tense’ for Princess Anne

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is sharing what she sees in the year ahead for the monarch’s sibling.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Honigman said: “Those born under the sign of the Lion, like Princess Anne, have a challenging start to their year. The planet Venus, ruler of love and the home, is retrograde in Leo. This means that the princess could experience some tensions in her house and feel as if she’s not being heard.”

But things aren’t all bad for the Princess Royal according to the psychic, “The nicest things for Princess Anne to expect this year are, first of all, hopes and wishes coming true. Her birthday month will see a rare blue moon, which helps with manifesting desires. If there is still a destination she would like to visit, tickets will be booked this month. Another thing to look forward to is helping others.”

Princess Anne during a garden party in celebration of the coronation at Buckingham Palace | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Astrologer reveals why Anne’s sign clashed with King Charles’ when they were younger

From the moment their mother Queen Elizabeth II died, Princess Anne has shown nothing but support for her older brother. Honigman says that Anne and Charles’ personalities have clashed though over the years but that wasn’t the case with her younger brothers.

“The Princess Royal is a Leo, which is the only fire sign in her sibling set. All her brothers are water signs, more emotionally motivated whereas the fire sign is passionate and fearless,” Honigman revealed. “Her brother, King Charles III is a Scorpio, which is a direct and ambitious sign. There is no doubt that they would have clashed in childhood. Leos like to be right, and Scorpios like to be right, so this relationship could be difficult.

“Her younger brothers are both Pisces, which is a sensitive sign that prefers to follow than to lead. They won’t have clashed with the elder two siblings, they’re likely to have gone along with whatever the big ones suggested.”

King Charles III and Princess Anne ahead of the committal service for their mother Queen Elizabeth II | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Despite clashes with Charles when they were younger, he recognizes that Anne is one of the hardest-working royals and has always been devoted to the Crown. Therefore, she remains and will continue to be a part of the king’s new slimmed-down monarchy.