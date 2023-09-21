Many of the core cast members from the first two installments of the popular coming of age films didn't appear in the third sequel.

The coming-of-age film American Pie was one of the surprise hit movies of the 1999 film season. Fans quickly became invested in a group of high school friends and their families in the Jason Biggs, Eugene Levy, and Jennifer Coolidge-led big-screen success. Two years later, American Pie 2 revisited the friend group, now college students. However, when the third sequel, American Wedding, was filmed in 2003, many cast favorites were missing. Why was that so?

Why were so many of ‘American Pie’s’ original cast members not a part of ‘American Wedding?’

In 2003, producers of the American Pie film franchise orchestrated the wedding of Jim Levenstein (Jason Biggs) and Michelle Flaherty (Alyson Hannigan) as the centerpiece of American Wedding. The movie intended to bring together the cast of the first two installments as a love letter for the characters and film fans who supported the franchise since 1999.

However, the third installment was the weakest film of all, thanks to the absence of several key characters. But why were so many of the film’s core cast absent from the wedding?

In both American Pie and American Pie 2, Jim’s group of friends consists of Oz (Chris Klein), Stifler (Seann William Scott), Kevin (Thomas Ian Nicholas), and Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas). The leading female characters were Heather (Mena Suvari), Vicky (Tara Reid), and Jessica (Natasha Lyonne).

However, neither Heather, Jessica, nor Oz said a formal goodbye to their iconic characters. It was revealed that Klein was not asked back for part 3, while Suvari and Klein’s characters already had their happy ending and were not a part of Jim and Michelle’s friend circle in the third film. The Jessica character also shared the same fate as Vicky, as neither was a part of the circle that comprised the couple’s core group.

What other favorite ‘American Pie’ characters were missing from ‘American Wedding?’

Alyson Hannigan and Jason Biggs were part of the cast of the film series ‘American Wedding,’ the third in the ‘American Pie’ trilogy | Andy Butterton/PA Images via Getty Images

American Wedding‘s cast was much smaller than the ensemble groups that comprised the series’ first two installments—many of the fringe characters that fans knew were also excluded from the third film.

Kevin’s brother Tom (Casey Affleck) and Nadia (Shannon Elizabeth) were also absent. Stifler’s younger brother Matt didn’t appear, nor did Chuck “the Shermanator” Sherman (Chris Owen).

However, some core cast members did return. Eugene Levy continued his role as Noah Levenstein for the third installment, as did Molly Cheek, who played his wife. So did Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her iconic role as Stifler’s mom.

However, for ‘American Reunion,’ much of the film’s original cast was on board

On April 6, 2012, American Reunion was released in theaters. It was the first film since American Pie 2 to feature the original film’s complete cast.

The 2012 film reunited the lifelong friends who reminisced about and became inspired by their former teen selves. It was set 13 years after the group graduated from their Michigan high school.

It appears that over a decade after high school, many of the film’s main characters moved on with adult life. Jim and Michelle are parents to two-year-old Evan. Oz is an NFL sportscaster living in LA with a supermodel girlfriend, Mia. Kevin’s married to Ellie and works from home as an architect. Finch is missing, and Stifler works as a temp at an investment firm.

During the reunion, the group also meets up with Heather and Vicky. Oz and Kevin reconnect with their old loves.

The original American Pie series consists of four movies. The later spinoff series has five movies, making the film series nine comedies altogether.