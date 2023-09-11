Here's what we know about season 3 of "And Just Like That ..." and if Kim Cattrall will have another cameo.

Kim Cattrall is one of the four iconic cast members of the beloved show Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons and had two movies. Cattrall refused to return for a third movie with rumors of cast division rocking the production. The Canadian actor eventually returned for a brief cameo in the HBO reboot And Just Like That… leaving fans with a taste for more. But will Cattrall return for another Season 3 And Just Like That… cameo?

Overview of ‘And Just Like That…‘

Sex and the City was among the most popular shows of the late ’90s and early 2000s. The show is based on a newspaper column and a book of the same name by Candace Bushnell. When the series premiered in 1998, it became extremely popular and gained a cult following as the years progressed.

Sex and the City was beloved for its progressiveness in addressing various issues, especially those affecting women. The show didn’t shy away from showcasing its characters dealing with issues like career woes, motherhood, adultery, cancer, and work.

The show returned as a film in 2008 and 2010, and in 2021, HBO Max announced a reboot titled And Just Like That…, set 11 years after the last movie. The new series focuses on the main cast members adjusting to the reality of life in their 50s and meeting new people.

The reboot now focuses on Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the new chapters in their lives. Carrie deals with Mr. Big’s death, and Miranda tries to move past her divorce as she embraces a new sexual side with comedian Che.

The first season debuted in December 2021 to mixed reviews, with many people pointing out that the series had deviated far from the original show. Others were not pleased with Samantha’s absence. However, the series has persevered and has already been renewed for a third season.

Kim Cattrall’s absence from ‘And Just Like That…‘

For years, fans knew of the division between the SATC cast, especially Cattrall’s feud with Sarah Jessica Parker. When it was time to do the third movie, Cattrall seemingly backed out with the Daily Mail, reporting that Cattrall wanted Warner Bros. to produce other projects she was working on at the time.

Other rumors suggested that Cattrall didn’t like the script for the third movie as it was supposed to focus on Big’s death and Carrie’s loss instead of the four women’s dynamic. According to the Daily Mail, Warner Bros at the time shut down the project as the company felt it wouldn’t make sense to make a movie without the four main characters.

However, HBO Max’s And Just Like That… didn’t have a problem moving on with three characters, which was an issue for fans. The show briefly addressed Cattrall’s absence, claiming she’d moved to a different country and was having money issues with Carrie, which again rubbed fans the wrong way, given their characters’ dynamic during the first show.

Will Kim Cattrall return for Season 3 after her brief Season 2 cameo?

Cattrall announced on the first day of Pride Month in 2023 that she would be making a cameo on And Just Like That… ‘s Season 2 finale. The 67-year-old appeared briefly, trying frantically to make her way to Carrie’s apartment for her ‘Last Supper’ to surprise her, but informs Carrie that she wouldn’t be able to make it.

Samantha asks Carrie to put her on speaker so that she can bid the apartment goodbye in her own way, saying, “Thank you for everything, you f*****ng fabulous, fabulous flat.” While brief, the exchange is nonetheless beautiful and seemingly closed a chapter in both friends’ lives. Cattrall has constantly distanced herself from her SATC character, and it appears she doesn’t plan on returning for AJLT’s Season 3, even for another brief cameo.