The next evolution of Sex and the City has proven to be incredibly controversial, but many fans couldn’t contain their excitement when it was recently announced that …And Just Like That is coming back for a third season. The series, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, follows the exploits of three best friends and their various experiences with children, partners, and maturation, all in the heart of New York City. …And Just Like That hasn’t always been a hit with fans, but with the recent news of the upcoming third season, many people are diving deep to learn what they can about what the new episodes might contain.

‘…And Just Like That’ is the continuation of the ‘Sex and the City’ stories

Sex and the City is one of the most popular HBO shows of all time. The original series debuted in 1998, based on a book by Candace Bushnell, and immediately became popular with legions of fans. Heralded for its honesty and humor, and for the way it dealt with women’s issues, Sex and the City went on to spawn two feature-length films.

…And Just Like That was announced in January 2021 by HBO Max, with the first season debuting on the platform in December of that year. Reviews were mixed for the series, with some fans criticizing the inclusion of so many new characters and others wondering where other series regulars, most notably, Samantha Jones, were at. However, the show persevered, and in June 2023, a second season premiered.

‘…And Just Like That’ was recently renewed for a third season

The second season of …And Just Like That was full of drama, with Miranda and Che’s relationship dissolving and Carrie picking up where she left off with her former flame, Aidan Shaw. Fans were even treated to the long-awaited return of Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall, even though her appearance on the screen lasted only seconds.

For weeks leading up to the finale episode, fans wondered if the series would be returning for a third season. Many suspected that Carrie’s story was complete, given the reignition of her relationship with Aidan. However, producers surprised viewers by renewing …And Just Like That only days before the season finale.

What do fans know about the upcoming season of ‘…And Just Like That’?

With the renewal announcement coming at the end of August, very few details are available about the upcoming third season. According to Digital Spy, the show likely won’t start filming until the fall or winter, so fans might be able to expect a release date sometime in 2024, if everything goes smoothly. The ongoing writer’s strike could delay the new season, however, so there could be a longer gap between the second and third seasons than between the first and second seasons.

It also seems like Parker, Nixon, and Davis will be back to reprise their roles, along with Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Charlotte’s husband, and Mario Cantone as Charlotte’s best friend, Anthony. Also likely to be included in the third season are Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, and Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace.

However, it seems likely that Cattrall will not be coming back as Samantha Jones, since the actor has been very clear that she has no interest in returning on a full-time or even part-time basis. Showrunner Michael Patrick King released a statement to Variety about the renewal, saying “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors.”