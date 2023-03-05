Will ‘Perfect Match’ Return for Season 2? Here’s What We Know so Far

Netflix recently dropped the final episodes of Perfect Match, and some fans are already wondering if season 2 is on the way. The concept for Perfect Match could easily be repeated for a second season, and there seems to be enough interest for that to happen. Here’s everything we know so far about whether or not the show will return.

Calvin Crooks, Izzy Fairthorne, and Chase Demoor from ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

‘Perfect’ Match is undeniably enjoyable

Perfect Match brings together fan-favorite contestants from reality TV shows such as Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, and more. Hosted by Nick Lachey, contestants couple up to compete in challenges designed to find the most compatible pair. Winners are awarded a romantic date and a chance to bring new singles into the villa.

Perfect Match quickly secured a spot on Netflix’s top 10. While the show only has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb, there’s something undeniably enjoyable about it. Vanity Fair dubbed the show as “ideal background viewing,” while The Rolling Stone called it “horny, utterly ridiculous fun.”

Will ‘Perfect Match’ return for season 2?

In a world where reality TV quickly captures viewers’ attention, it’s hard to imagine that Perfect Match Season 2 isn’t at least a possibility. The concept could certainly be repeated quite easily. All Netflix would need to do is round up Nick Lachey and a host of other singles who previously appeared on dating shows.

So far, Netflix has not confirmed Perfect Match Season 2, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t happen. Similar dating shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle have emerged with success and have quickly been picked up for multiple seasons.

So when might we get news about Perfect Match Season 2? Cosmopolitan points out that the first season was filmed in early 2022, announced in mid-January 2023, and released to the streaming service just under a month later. If there is a second season of Perfect Match, fans shouldn’t expect to see it hit Netflix until 2024.

Would the cast members from ‘Perfect Match’ return?

If Perfect Match returned for season 2, it could potentially bring back some season 2 contestants who didn’t get their happy ending. For his part, however, Joey Sasso told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he would not return for a second season.

“I just gotta be honest about it, I went on this show not knowing what to expect and really led with my heart,” Joey explained. “I’ve never asked anyone to marry me before. That was a lot emotionally, and I feel like to be like, ‘Yo, I’m back again! I got engaged, but it didn’t work! I’m back again!’ No, I don’t think that’s for me at this point in my life.”

Contestant Mitchell Eason’s answer was a little different. “I’m honestly on the fence. I recognize I got a lot to work on personally and continue to grow as a man and in a relationship. So is another dating show the best fix for that? I don’t know. If it came up, though, I would definitely be open to it.”

All episodes of Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.