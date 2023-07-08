Will Smith once had to explain to Jada Pinkett Smith that nothing was going on with another actor after his ‘I, Robot’ nude scene.

Will Smith once disrobed for the camera in a scene that caught much attention in the sci-fi film I, Robot. But Smith confided that his wife Jada Pinkett wasn’t too thrilled with the shot.

Jada Pinkett Smith interrogated Will Smith about his ‘I, Robot’ nude scene

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

I, Robot was the first film that Smith did a nude scene in. The 2004 sci-fi picture featured a sequence where Smith’s tormented character was taking a shower. Actor Sharon Stone once remarked that she was very impressed by what she’d seen in the shot.

“He looks very good in the nude. Tell him thank you from me,” Stone once said as reported by Female First.

But Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett wasn’t initially as impressed by the idea of the scene.

“She didn’t like it when I came home with my skin all baby soft after performing nude,” Smith once said according to Female First.

But Smith assured that the scene had nothing to do with Smith’s I, Robot co-star Bridget Moynahan. The revelation seemed to ease what little concerns Pinkett Smith had of the sequence.

“I got away with the shower scene when I explained I wasn’t with Bridget and the nudity was relevant to the movie,” Smith said.

On the other hand, Jada Pinkett wouldn’t let Smith off the hook for injuries he sustained doing stunts for the film. Especially when one of those stunts ended with him crashing into a brick wall on a motorbike.

“I didn’t get away with the accident,” he said.

Will Smith’s manhood needed to be digitally removed in his ‘I, Robot’ nude scene

Smith had gone through great lengths to prepare for his nude scene in I, Robot. The Bad Boys actor went so far as to consult with professional psychologists at the time to solidify the authenticity of his character.

“My character suffers from a psychological condition called survivor’s guilt, all right? … I sent a script to a group of psychologists and asked them, ‘Tell me what this character’s behavior would be.’ And they said paranoia was one of the things,” Smith once told Sci-Fi Wire (via Killer Movies).

The advice Smith received from the psychologists would later inform the sequence in the film.

. “[There’s] no shower curtain, with the gun hanging over the thing, and they said he would never be able to wash his hair, because he wouldn’t close his eyes in the shower,” he said. “So it’s, you know, those kinds of things. But you probably have to have a degree in psychology to take all of that out of it. But it gives it a certain level of reality when … you know that that much thought went into it, and even if you don’t, it’s just kind of a cool naked guy.”

But Smith asserted that the scene was supposed to go a lot further than it did.

“It’s interesting, because America’s the only place that it’s really a big deal,” Smith said. “Actually, you know, the scene in this movie was actually a full frontal nudity, but they had to digitally remove … . Yeah, it was the most expensive CG shot, just to remove it, for the American audience.”

Jada Pinkett Smith once revealed that she enjoyed watching Will Smith’s love scenes

Despite Jada Pinkett’s reaction towards the I, Robot nude scene, the actor typically didn’t mind her husband’s love scenes. At a press conference, she even shared that she enjoyed seeing Smith’s love scenes after decades of being with him.

“It’s kind of a nice voyeuristic way to see your man, but I am kind of weird in that way,” Pinkett Smith said according to Project Casting. “That’s a whole other conversation.”