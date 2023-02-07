‘Will Trent’: Is There a New Episode on Tonight?

ABC‘s latest drama show, Will Trent, is based on a book series by Karin Slaughter and explores the life and career of Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Will Trent, played by Ramón Rodríguez. He has the highest clearance rate in the GBI, but his personal life is a bit of a mess. Can Will Trent fans expect to learn more about Will in a new episode tonight, Feb. 7, on ABC?

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent | ABC/Danny Delgado

‘Will Trent’ is not new tonight, Feb. 7

We have bad news for Will Trent fans — ABC will not air a new episode of the drama series tonight, Feb. 7.

For the first time in the show’s run, Will Trent is taking a two-week hiatus. So instead of Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?” debuting tonight, it will premiere next Tuesday, Feb. 14, on ABC.

It’s unclear how many episodes will be in Will Trent Season 1, but fans should expect more breaks before its finale presumably airs in the spring.

Discover the ABC drama with twists that will keep you wanting more ? Stream #WillTrent on Hulu now! pic.twitter.com/QZ9V2dhjdf — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) February 4, 2023

What is ABC airing tonight instead of a new episode of ‘Will Trent’ Season 1?

None of ABC’s Tuesday night shows — The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, and Will Trent — will air new episodes tonight, Feb. 7, because of the State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden is delivering his second State of the Union address before Congress tonight at 9 p.m. ET on all major broadcast networks, including CBS, NBC, ABC, and FOX. It will be two hours long and end at 11 p.m. ET.

However, ABC is also airing a re-run of Will Trent before the State of the Union address. So if fans want a reminder of what happened in the Will Trent series premiere, they can tune in to ABC tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

A preview of ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 6

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?,” doesn’t premiere tonight, so fans have one more week to speculate about what might happen in the upcoming hour.

Viewers discovered the toxic side of Will and Angie’s relationship in episode 5 when she seemingly lost Betty. Thankfully, the chihuahua showed up, but the damage had already been done. Will warned Angie to ensure his front door was closed, and she shot back that he unfairly expected her to be perfect. He then accused Angie of finding any excuse to end their romance, and they agreed to part ways.

Of course, Will and Angie couldn’t stay away from one another for too long. And before fans knew it, they were making out again. But Angie quickly ran out of Will’s house before anything could happen. She returned after having a rough day at work, and Will reassured her that he was there to listen. So we’ll have to wait until episode 6 to learn Will and Angie’s current relationship status.

The synopsis for “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?” reads, “A double murder leads the GBI on a cyber-chase to investigate a software firm’s activity behind closed doors. Meanwhile, Angie does her best to ensure a key witness testifies in her case.”

The promo teases a new case involving a murdered whistleblower, which puts Will and Faith in danger.

After not airing tonight, Will Trent Season 1 will return with episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?,” on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

