‘Winter House’ Season 3 Cast Will Include a Lot of New, Yet Familiar Faces

Get ready for more drama and excitement as Bravo prepares for a new season of Winter House. The last season combined the casts from Bravo’s fan-favorite reality shows, Summer House and Southern Charm. Now, it appears the network plans to include more franchises in this reality TV crossover.

Reports have surfaced that season 3 of Winter House will feature a lot of new, yet familiar faces from some of Bravo’s most popular reality shows. Here’s a rundown on the stars of Winter House and how fans have reacted to the casting news.

Here’s a look at the cast of season 3 of ‘Winter House’

Production on season 3 of Winter House is officially underway. Bravo has not confirmed a full cast list for the crossover, but sources have revealed which reality stars might make an appearance in Vermont.

On Instagram, Bravo By Gays posted a photo that included shots of some of the cast for season 3. The image featured the likes of Amanda Batula (Summer House), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Danielle Olivera (Summer House), Rhylee Gerber (Below Deck), Malia White (Below Deck), Tom Schwartz (Vanderpump Rules), and Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules).

While we don’t have any official word on these cast members, we do know that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval will not be making an appearance following his cheating scandal.

In light of the post, fans had a mixed reaction to the casting news, especially concerning the fact that Malia and Rhylee from Below Deck are set to make an appearance.

‘Winter House’ fans voice their thoughts on the Rhylee Gerber season 3 casting news

The post from Bravo By Gays was shared on Lipstick Alley, where fans got the chance to voice their opinions about the cast for season 3 of Winter House.

The comments on the post were mostly mixed, with many viewers expressing how the cast seemed a little too boring this time around. Others, however, thought the new faces would bring an interesting dynamic to the set and help revitalize a somewhat stale group from season 2.

“It’s so random I think it’s perfect. I expect nothing,” one commenter noted, adding that Rhylee “was very assertive” during her time on Below Deck.

Rhylee, known for her role in the reality show Below Deck, became part of the cast in season six as a deckhand. She reappeared in season seven, but her presence was limited to episodes 7 to 18.

There is no telling how Rhylee will shake things up on Winter House, but fans were not as excited to see her Below Deck co-star, Malia, return to the small screens.

Fans react to Malia White appearing in another Bravo series

The anticipation for Rhylee’s contribution to the show is palpable among fans, but Malia’s participation in Winter House has elicited a different response. A few viewers admitted to finding her uninteresting on Below Deck, while others are optimistic about potential changes in her character.

“Maybe Malia will be less boring when she’s not working and trying to prove herself professionally…?” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Here’s hoping she’s a messy b***h!”

Malia certainly left a mark on Below Deck Mediterranean viewers throughout her stint on the show. First appearing in season 2 as a deckhand, Malia quickly climbed the ranks to become a bosun in season 5. This made her the first female head of the outdoor team in the show’s history.

Despite how fans feel about her, it will be intriguing to see how Malia interacts with the other cast members of Winter House and whether or not she’s changed since her last appearance.

The new season of Winter House is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year.