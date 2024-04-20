Rebecca Minkoff is joining the cast of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.' Fans would like to see Leah Remini join the cast, too, because of Minkoff's connection to Scientology.

The Real Housewives of New York City fans will find a new face on the series when season 15 premieres later this year. Rebecca Minkoff is joining the revamped cast, but not all fans are thrilled about it. Minkoff’s connection to the Church of Scientology has viewers talking. Some would like Bravo to add Leah Remini, a former Scientologist who penned a memoir about her time inside the religion, to the cast, too.

New New York City housewife has deep ties to Scientology

Rebecca Minkoff is the newest addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. Bravo has yet to confirm what role Minkoff will take on the recently revamped reality TV series. According to Us Weekly, the designer has been busy filming scenes with the cast. Fans are waiting to see if she’ll be a main cast member or appear in a “friend of” role.

While Minkoff certainly adds a new layer to an already vibrant cast, there is some controversy surrounding her. Minkoff identifies as both a Scientologist and as Jewish. In a 2021 podcast interview for Dinner Party With Jeremy Fall, Minkoff said that she uses Scientology for “self-improvement,” claiming she goes to Scientology courses to “learn knowledge.”

Minkoff defended the religion that has had its fair share of bad press in recent years. She insists she’s only seen “nice people” trying to help people during her 20 years inside the religious movement. She went on to claim that a few bad actors don’t define the religion.

‘Real Housewives’ fans would love to see Leah Remini face off against Rebecca Minkoff

Minkoff has been open about her connection to the Church of Scientology. Now, fans of the franchise would love to see Minkoff face off against Leah Remini. Shortly after it was announced that Minkoff would join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, fans took to social media to suggest Leah Remini as another new cast member.

The Brooklyn-born actor has been rumored to be joining the The Real Housewives franchise several times over the years, but this is the first time she’s been suggested for the New York City version of the series. Fans think the tension between Remini, who has served as a Church of Scientology whistleblower, and Minkoff, who is connected to the religious movement, would make for good TV.

Remini has not responded to fan calls asking her to join the series. Bravo hasn’t commented on the possibility of Remini joining the cast either. We do know that the King of Queens actor is a fan of the franchise. She’s tweeted about the reality TV staple more than once.

Leah Remini probably wouldn’t join the New York version of the show regardless

Seeing Remini and Minkoff discuss the religion they were both once a part of would certainly make for interesting TV. Still, it seems unlikely to happen. Remini is no stranger to reality TV. She briefly had her own reality TV series and appears to be an avid viewer. Still, if she were to join the Bravo family, it seems unlikely that she would land on The Real Housewives of New York City opposite Minkoff.

While Remini was born in Bensonhurst, she has spent most of her career in California. Previous rumors about her joining the The Real Housewives franchise have almost exclusively centered around The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Remini recently put her spacious Studio City home back on the market. Still, it doesn’t look like she’s planning to move back east. At least she won’t be moving for the sole purpose of joining a reality TV series.