Wrexham AFC Women’s Team Details Ahead of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney confirmed season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham when they shared news of their Critics Choice Awards nominations in October 2022. More recently, the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator teased the second season of the FX/Hulu series will focus on Wrexham AFC’s Women’s team. Learn more about the females who play for the Welsh football club, plus everything we know about season 2 and where to catch up on season 1 of Welcome to Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney | Patrick McElhenney/FX

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 will feature the women’s soccer team

The first season covered Reynolds and McElhenney’s purchase of the club in September 2020 and the entire 2021-2022 season, which ended in late May 2022. In season 2, we’ll meet the women’s soccer team.

“The excellence continues,” McElhenney tweeted on Feb. 19, 2023. “Cannot wait for the world to meet these women :)”

The excellence continues. Cannot wait for the world to meet these women :) ??????? @WrexhamAFCWomen @WrexhamFX https://t.co/URrYOa7rlh — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 19, 2023

At publication, there isn’t a release date for Welcome to Wrexham Season 2. Since the 2022-2023 season ends in early June 2023, fans might not get to see new episodes of the FX/Hulu series until late summer or early fall. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for details on new episodes.

Wrexham AFC’s women’s team: players, 2023 title win, and more

The women’s football club is based in Brymbo, unlike the men’s team, which is based in Wrexham. Wrexham’s women’s team competes in the Genero Adran North, Wales’s second-tier women’s football. According to their website, the 2022-2023 team is comprised of the following:

Delyth Morgan — Goalkeeper

Erin Lovett — Defender

Katie Sharp — Defender

Megan Buckley — Defender

Ella Clifton-Stringer — Defender

Ruby Jones — Denfender

Lauryn Lyons — Midfielder

Rebecca Pritchard — Midfielder

Kim Dutton — Midfielder

TJ Dickens — Midfielder

Libby MacKenzie — Midfielder

Lili Jones — Midfielder

Rose Hughes — Forward

Amber Lightfoot — Forward

Sophie Hodson — Forward

Ava Suckley — Forward

Lauren McCaffrey — Forward

Natasha Spearing — Forward

CONGRATS TO @WrexhamAFCWomen FOR THEIR FIRST TITLE IN HISTORY!!!! https://t.co/59kvrwyzAq — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) March 5, 2023

On Mar. 5, 2023, Wrexham’s ladies secured the Adran North League title with an 11-1 win at Rhyl 1879. McElhenney took to Twitter to celebrate, writing: “CONGRATS TO @WrexhamAFCWomen FOR THEIR FIRST TITLE IN HISTORY!!!!”

Season 1 recap: Rob and Ryan give Wrexham hope

Reynolds and McElhenney partnered to buy Wrexham AFC, the third-oldest football club in the world, which had previously been mismanaged and landed in the English National League. Welcome to Wrexham Season 1 focused on Reynolds and McElhenney making staffing and coaching changes and investing in new players.

By the end of the season, Wrexham moved from 20th to 8th place, then to 2nd place in the 2021-2022 season, which earned them a spot in the National League promotion playoff. Ultimately, they fell short, but the team and the town of Wrexham never felt more hopeful about future promotions.

Where to watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Catch up on season 1 of Welcome to Wrexham before the season 2 premiere. The first season is available to stream on Hulu or through the Disney+ bundle with Hulu included. Apple TV+ subscribers can buy the first season of Welcome to Wrexham, which is also available on Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu.