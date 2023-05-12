‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Cost an Insane $500,000 a Minute to Make

With a mind-boggling cost of $500,000 a minute, 1923 has become one of the most expensive productions in television history. The series is a prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s popular show, Yellowstone, which also boasts an inflated budget.

With Sheridan gearing up to release even more shows in the Yellowstone universe, here’s a closer look at why it cost so much to produce 1923.

Taylor Sheridan with ‘1923’ stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford | Mindy Small/Getty Images

‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ cost a staggering $500,000 a minute to make

Sheridan is actively working on several shows within the Yellowstone universe. Aside from 1923, these include 1883, 6666, and a forthcoming sequel that has yet to be titled. He is also producing 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

Paramount’s investment in Sheridan’s productions surpasses $500 million annually. This sum encompasses nearly $200 million solely for the first installment of 1923.

The prequel featured Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as ranchers during the Great Depression. With eight episodes that aired from December to February, Wall Street Journal reports that the cost amounted to roughly $500,000 for every minute of screen time.

Similar shows on other networks cost much less to produce. The Last of Us, for instance, cost between $16 million and $18 million per installment. Each episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, came in just shy of $20 million.

This is why Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1923’ cost so much to shoot

Paramount’s rushed timeline for airing 1923 had a significant impact on the show’s production costs. To meet the fourth-quarter deadline, the season had to be reduced from ten to eight episodes, resulting in a spike in expenses.

The series was filmed across multiple international locations, including South Africa and Malta, and featured extensive special effects. Additionally, Ford’s passion for flying prop planes led to costly flight insurance coverage for his weekend hobby.

Sheridan also films scenes on several of his ranches in Texas, which adds an additional expense for Paramount. Other filming spots, meanwhile, could provide the network with better tax credits.

Furthermore, having production operations in Texas, Montana, and Oklahoma add even more to the shooting costs. Given the high price tag, some executives are starting to keep a closer eye on Sheridan’s budget.

Paramount executives are concerned about the rising costs of Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

Behind closed doors, Paramount executives have voiced reservations about the mounting costs of Sheridan’s productions. Despite the stunning vistas and meticulous period details, some insiders suggest that similar results could be achieved at a more reasonable price.

The network may be considering ways to reduce expenses without compromising on quality. But any changes are made with the hopes of maintaining viewership and profitability.

Sheridan’s involvement in his productions extends to the minutiae rarely overseen by showrunners. He not only charges Paramount to rent his own horses but also insists on horseshoes fitted by his preferred farrier.

In May of last year, the Yellowstone production even flew two of those farriers from Texas to Montana, where they stayed for four nights to complete the job. These demands puzzled executives at 101 Studios, who manage the production of Sheridan’s shows,