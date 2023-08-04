When it comes to Kayce Dutton’s future on ‘Yellowstone,’ Luke Grimes isn’t exactly feeling ‘hopeful.’

As Yellowstone gears up for its grand conclusion, there are still quite a few unanswered questions in the lives of the Duttons. Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton, recently offered insight into his character’s fate. However, the outlook seems anything but promising.

In an exclusive interview, Grimes shared a bleak update on Kayce’s story in the popular Western drama. From unexpected plot twists to filming delays, the actor opened up about the ongoing challenges and what’s in store for the final episodes.

Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes | Paramount

Luke Grimes gives fans a bleak update on Kayce Dutton’s fate

Grimes maintains a relaxed attitude about the possible fate of his character as Yellowstone nears its grand finale.

Talking exclusively to People, the 39-year-old actor admitted that he has learned to roll with the punches regarding Kayce Dutton’s story.

“Here’s the thing with Yellowstone and my character: Hope doesn’t happen,” he shared. “I just learned to take it as it comes, and that’s it.”

The fourth season of the popular Western drama concluded with some intense twists. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) took the life of his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton), after discovering that he had orchestrated an attack on the Dutton family.

Meanwhile, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) exchanged vows in an unexpected and quick wedding. And Grimes’ character, Kayce, returned from a four-day, four-night spiritual quest.

Grimes didn’t disclose any specifics about Kayce’s story. He did, however, reveal that themes of love and family will fuel the show’s concluding episodes. He then noted that viewers might need to exercise some patience to see how it all comes together.

Luke Grimes opens up about the ongoing delays in ‘Yellowstone’

In addition to sharing some insights about Kayce’s story arc in the last season, Grimes filled fans in on the progress of filming for season 5. Unfortunately, production on the final half of season 5 of Yellowstone has yet to begin.

“We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writer’s strike,” Grimes stated. “I think we would be if it weren’t for that.”

The current strikes by writers and actors, who are demanding fair pay, have impacted many Hollywood productions. Unless there’s a resolution soon, it might take some time before the cameras roll again for the latter half of season 5.

Meanwhile, Grimes is channeling his energy into his latest venture, Happiness for Beginners. This movie signifies a considerable shift from his typical roles, which tend to lean toward the dramatic and intense side.

In this fresh Netflix release, Grimes portrays Jake, a physician who unexpectedly bonds with a newly-divorced woman (played by Ellie Kemper) during a wilderness retreat.

Everything we know about the final chapter of ‘Yellowstone’

Whatever fate has in store for Grimes’ character, one thing is certain: season 5 will mark the conclusion of Yellowstone. The producers cemented this news following Kevin Costner’s announcement that he’s departing the show once season 5 wraps up.

Costner’s exit has thrown a wrench in the works, but TV Guide reports that Paramount may extend the latter half of season 5. Taylor Sheridan, the creator, shared that Paramount has granted him the liberty to conclude the tale in as many episodes as necessary.

“If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, [Paramount Network will] give me 10. It’ll be as long as it needs to be,” Sheridan stated.

Even though Yellowstone is coming to a close, the Duttons’ saga won’t end there. The eagerly awaited sequel to Yellowstone, which will reportedly star Matthew McConaughey, is currently in the works.

The follow-up will retain Yellowstone in its title but will introduce a fresh ensemble of actors. It’s unclear whether any characters from original series will transition into the sequel.