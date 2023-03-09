‘You’: How Does Season 4 End and Does Joe Goldberg Survive?

Season 4 might be one of the most dangerous seasons of You, and that’s because there are so many villains. Does Joe Golberg (Penn Badgley) survive being in a new country with another killer? Here is how the season ends.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the You Season 4.]

Joe Goldberg takes a new identity in ‘You’ Season 4

Season 4 shows Joe leave Paris for London after seeing Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle). He lets her return to her daughter to prove he’s not the killer she thinks he is, and a hitman gives him a new identity of Jonathan Moore.

He gets the job as an English professor, but his new life gets complicated when the Eat-the-Rich killer murders people in his new social circle one by one. That killer tries to frame Joe and starts to stalk him.

Part 1 ended with Joe surviving Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) trying to kill him. Fans had to wait for part 2 to see Joe try to get revenge on the mayor candidate, the wanted killer.

How does ‘You’ Season 4 end and does Joe Goldberg survive?

The second part starts with Rhys breaking into Joe’s apartment to talk to him. He revealed that he killed his corrupt friends to protect his campaign. But that’s not the truth.

Rhys is a figment of Joe’s imagination that compiles his murderous parts. As Rhys, Joe returned, kidnapped Marienne, and imprisoned her in a box. Then he forgot about her.

Joe’s student, Nadia Farran (Amy Leigh Hickman), found Marienne before him and planned to free her. Marienne pretended to overdose on pills so that Joe could bury her. Nadia then dug her up.

Joe kills Tom Lockwood (Bernd Vollbrecht), so Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) can escape him. She inherits his wealth and meets Joe at the hospital after he jumps off a bridge. Kate says they can make the world better together, and she can wipe away his past.

“The Death of Jonathan Moore” ends with Kate and Joe doing an interview as a couple in New York. They reveal their plan to change the world through philanthropy. He even spun the story of Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) being a murderer and giving his son to a family for safety. He’s publicly seen as a hero.

Joe bought a bookstore, and Kate will have an art school in London. What about those last murders? Well, Joe found Nadia leaving his flat with pictures of evidence. He frames her for the murder of her boyfriend and Rhys.

“She refused to speak in her own defense,” Joe narrated. “Still hasn’t spoken from prison. Like I said, smart.”

Could Marienne return to take down Joe?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg on 'You' Season 4

Nadia might be out of the way, but Joe would never see Marienne coming. The season ended with Marienne at home with her daughter in Paris. It’s possible that the mother could stay there to be safe.

But Marienne also told Nadia that Joe doesn’t stop when he’s obsessed with someone. Nadia helped save her, and she may want to do everything she can to return the favor.

If she takes the mission on, she will be up against a lot. But it gives hope to fans who want to see Joe’s downfall.

