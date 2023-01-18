‘You’ Season 4: Mysterious Newspaper Clippings Mention Peach, Beck, and Love

In You Season 4, Joe Goldberg finds himself the hunted rather than the hunter. This time around, Joe is the target of an anonymous figure who seems to know a lot about his hidden past. In a scene from the trailer, Joe finds a wall full of newspaper clippings detailing his past life.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in ‘You’ Season 4 | Netflix

Joe hides his true identity in ‘You’ Season 4

Joe Goldberg leaves his old life behind in You Season 4. In the season 3 finale, his wife, Love Quinn, tried to kill him, but Joe managed to outsmart her. He stabbed Love with a syringe full of aconite, wrote a fake suicide letter, in which she confessed to the murders that plagued Madre Linda, then burned down their home with Love inside.

Joe then left his son Henry in the care of his coworker Dante and fled to France to find Marienne. The trailer for You Season 4 shows him living in London under the name Professor Jonathan Moore. Joe teaches at a university and befriends a group of wealthy socialites. It all seems like a pleasant European holiday until a mysterious figure threatens to reveal Joe’s past.

The trailer shows a wall of newspaper clippings about people from Joe’s past

In You Season 4, a string of murders plagues the wealthy and elite in London. At the same time, Joe begins receiving mysterious text messages from someone who seems to know his real identity. In one scene, Joe walks into a room full of newspaper clippings about people from his past.

“Hello, Joe. Now do I have your attention?” the mysterious figure texts him. The newspaper clippings seem to detail all the “suspicious” deaths surrounding Joe’s past life. One reads “Suicide at the Salinger Estate in Greenwich” and shows a picture of Peach, who Joe shot in season 1.

Another partial headline can be seen, which reads, “Dead MFA student Guinevere Beck found buried.” Beck was, of course, Joe’s season 1 obsession who he killed. Joe framed Beck’s therapist Dr. Nicky for her murder.

Another clipping describes Love Quinn as a “serial killer,” and the press isn’t wrong about that one. Finally, there are stories about Love’s twin brother Forty, who was killed by police after trying to shoot Joe. One article speculates about whether Forty could have murdered the comedian Henderson.

Is Joe still sending Ellie money in ‘You’ Season 4?

The newspaper clippings detail more than just Joe’s murders. One headline also reads, “Madre Linda woman Natalie Engler missing.” Fans who have seen season 3 may remember that Love murdered Natalie after she realized Natalie was Joe’s new obsession.

Interestingly, a clipping at the bottom of the screen states, “Sisters Delilah and Ellie Alves missing.” Love killed Delilah in season 2 and hid her body, though she never told Joe the spot she chose. At the end of the season, Joe told Ellie to run so she wouldn’t end up in foster care. He promised to send Ellie money, but will he be able to keep this up now that he’s living a new life in London?

You Season 4 Part I premieres Feb 9, 2023, and Part II March 9, 2023, only on Netflix.