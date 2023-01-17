‘You’ Season 4 Trailer Includes a Nod to the Series Premiere

Netflix recently released the trailer for You Season 4, and there’s a lot to unpack. Joe has a new name, a new look, and new life in London. He also has a new group of elite friends. The teaser explores Joe’s very different life but also features a throwback to the show’s very first episode.

Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere Beck in ‘You’ | Netflix

Joe tries to change in ‘You’ Season 4

You returns for season 4 next month. This season features a lot of new twists and turns, with Joe living in London under a new name. “All he wants is to prove he’s not a terrible man by living quietly as Professor Jonathan Moore, nursing his broken heart and thoroughly minding his own business,” You showrunner Sera Gamble told Tudum.

Although Joe tries to leave his old habits behind, it’s hard to believe that he can really change. In the new trailer for You Season 4, a beautiful English woman catches Joe’s eye.

can joe melt her icy heart? pic.twitter.com/LtZ1tkuaH2 — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 11, 2023

The trailer for ‘You’ Season 4 includes a nod to the show’s first episode

In each season of You, Joe has a different obsession. He stalks different women, spying on them and invading their privacy. This time around, Joe claims to be trying to change, but it’s not easy for him when he’s neighbors with the beautiful Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

In fact, Joe can see right into Kate’s apartment. The trailer for You Season 4 shows him spying on her during what looks like an intimate and private moment. “No, I am not interested,” Joe tries to tell himself. “Nope. Not interested.”

“Did you spot the nod to a moment in the Season 1 premiere?” Tudum asks fans. Yes, in the very first episode of You, Joe stands outside Guinevere Beck’s apartment and watches her masturbate, and does the same thing outside her building.

In the first season, Joe has no qualms about his creepy habits. However, Penn Badgley was pretty disturbed while filming this scene. “There was a lot that was quite difficult,” the actor said, according to We the Pvblic.

“It’s funny, I don’t even wanna repeat what it is that I had to do – masturbating outside of her place. But that’s what I was doing. That’s what Joe was doing. That’s what I had to enact. I found myself surprisingly disgusted. Like I did not want to do it.”

Elizabeth Lail’s parents came to set on an awkward day

Many of the actors in the Netflix series You have to film some pretty awkward scenes throughout the series. Both Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail, who plays Beck in season 1, have discussed the uncomfortable masturbation scenes in particular.

On an episode of Badgley’s podcast Podcrushed, Lail described when her parents came to the set of You. “That was a really awkward day because there was masturbating,” Lail revealed. “They were thrilled to be there, despite the fact that their daughter was… ‘playing an adult.'”

You Season 4 Part I premieres Feb 9, 2023, and Part II March 9, 2023, only on Netflix.