Michael Jackson‘s Bad includes many of his most impressive songs. The writer of one of the album’s songs said it came from God. That’s fascinating, considering that the music video for the tune includes images of some of the most famous religious leaders who ever lived.

Michael Jackson knew a song from ‘Bad’ came from God even though nobody told him that

“Man in the Mirror” was co-written by Siedah Garrett. Grett might be most known for duetting with the King of Pop on his hit ballad “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You.” During an interview with Blue Railroad, she said “Man in the Mirror” came from God. Despite this, she didn’t directly tell Jackson about its origins.

“My answer to him was that ‘I asked for it,'” she said. “I didn’t mention God because I didn’t know where he was as far as religion goes. But he knew who I was talking about. I didn’t ask my neighbor George for it!” Notably, the music video for “Man in the Mirror” includes some religious imagery, such as footage of Martin Luther King, Mother Teresa, and Mahatma Gandhi.

Siedah Garrett wanted to write lyrics Michael Jackson wouldn’t be afraid to sing

Garrett insisted “Man in the Mirror” had divine origins. “It’s God’s honest truth!” she emphasized. “I said, ‘I want to write a song for Michael Jackson.’ Since I wanted Michael to know who I was, I was thinking in my mind, ‘What can I say to him that he wouldn’t be afraid to say to the rest of the world?’ And this song came through.”

Garrett said that “Man in the Mirror,” a song about changing one’s life changed her life. “It is ironic, isn’t it?” she said. “I can’t tell you how happy I am. I’m a happy puppy. Things are going so right. My plan was nowhere near this grand. God’s plan is great!”

‘Man in the Mirror’ made chart history

“Man in the Mirror” was a big hit. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, staying on the chart for 17 weeks in total. It remains one of the most famous self-empowerment songs of the 1980s, and one of the only easy-listening songs of the period that remains famous.

The album Bad included four other No. 1 singles: “Bad,” “I Just Can’t Stop Lovin’ You,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and “Dirty Diana.” It’s interesting that that run of singles spans several genres, such as funk, hard rock, gospel, and pop. The only other album to achieve that milestone was Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream. The five No. 1 singles from Teenage Dream were its title track, “California Gurls,” “E.T.,” “Firework,” and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).”

Bad itself was a juggernaut as well. It topped the Billboard 200 for six weeks, lasting on the chart for six weeks, remaining on the chart for 171 weeks. Only two of Jackson’s albums lasted longer on the chart: Off the Wall and Thriller. While Jackson made good songs before and after his peak period, the most important trio of Jackson’s albums are Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad.

Wherever “Man in the Mirror” came from, it has put smiles on people’s faces for nearly 40 years.