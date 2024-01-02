'1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 shows the end of Michael Halterman and Amy Slaton's marriage. Where does Michael live after the divorce?

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Amy Slaton unraveling before divorcing Michael Halterman. Amy and Michael have two kids together, and Amy explains how unsupported she feels with Michael by her side. Michael filed for divorce in March 2023, and the divorce was finalized in September 2023. So, where does Michael live now that he and Amy have separated for good? Here’s what we know.

Where does Michael Halterman live after he divorced Amy Slaton?

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows the end of Michael Halterman and Amy Slaton’s marriage. While the couple tried to make their relationship work through the years, Michael wasn’t putting in enough effort to support Amy while she raised their kids. Ultimately, they divorced in September 2023.

In February 2023, Amy moved out of the home she shared with Michael and into Tammy’s house. However, it appears Amy returned to the house amid the divorce proceedings. In May 2023, The Sun reported that Michael told a judge that he moved back in with his mother, sister, and brother in a three-bedroom home. At the time, he was crashing on his mom’s couch while figuring out his next move. Michael also told the judge that the two kids he shares with Amy, Gage and Glenn, stayed in his mother’s room when they visited him.

Because of Michael’s living situation, he shared that his mother helped care for Gage and Glenn. This reportedly concerned Amy, as she wasn’t sure Michael’s mother could handle caring for two young children at her age.

It’s unclear if Michael moved out of his mother’s house, but it seems likely that he’s still living there in 2024.

Tammy Slaton reportedly felt ‘frustrated’ with Amy Slaton for temporarily moving in with her

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 will show the ins and outs of Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman’s divorce, so fans may see how Amy temporarily lives with Tammy Slaton. While Tammy is willing to help Amy through a difficult time, The Sun reported that she became “frustrated” with Amy. A source told the publication in March 2023 that Tammy was “feeling frustrated with Amy being over at her home with the kids frequently.”

“Tammy is happy to help Amy but feels like she is raising two kids since they’re around her home all of the time,” the insider noted.

Tammy’s 1,372-square-foot home contains two bedrooms and one bathroom. She originally planned to move into the house with her husband, Caleb Willingham, whom she met in rehab. Unfortunately, Caleb died in July 2023 following health complications. He never got the opportunity to leave rehab.

Amy Slaton breaks down about her husband in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Amy Slaton reaching her breaking point with her husband, Michael Halterman. She tells Tammy Slaton and her half-sisters, Amanda Halterman and Misty Wentworth, that she can’t handle having so little support.

“Michael needs to be a part of the process,” Amanda says in a clip from show. “… Even though Michael is definitely not the sharpest tool in the shed, he is not the brightest crayon in the box ….”

Amanda approaches Michael about Amy’s fragile mental state. “You have got to start doing better about supporting her,” Amanda says. “When she’s upset like this, you’re gonna have to take the kids away and give her a minute. Do you know what I see when I walk around, and I walk in here? I see a messy house, yes. But do you know what I see? I see that my sister’s so depressed that she has no energy to get up and clean and do dishes. She has no energy.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

