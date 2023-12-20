'1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 star Tammy Slaton has a different living situation currently than she did last year. Here's what to know.

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters is back with season 5, and fans see where Amy and Tammy Slaton are now. Season 4 focused on Tammy’s journey in rehab at her highest weight. The new season shows her leaving rehab and starting a new life after weight-loss surgery. So, where does Tammy live now? Here’s what to know.

Where does Tammy Slaton live in 2023?

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 focuses on Tammy Slaton’s life post-rehab. After weight-loss surgery, she’s ready to get back into the world. So, where does she live now?

According to The Sun, Tammy now lives with her brother, Chris Combs, in Kentucky. But that wasn’t always Tammy’s living arrangement. Tammy previously lived in a $76,000 Kentucky home owned by her sister, Amanda Halterman. But Amanda kicked Tammy off of the rental property following a fight. Chris’ current residency is about 38 miles away from Amanda’s property.

“[Tammy] had to move in with her brother Chris because she lost her house,” a source told The Sun. “She was renting it from her sister, Amanda … and they just do not get along at all.”

Tammy moved into Amanda’s rental after her previous home was robbed. When Tammy owned her previous house, she allowed Amy Slaton to stay with her two kids. The house was only 1,372 square feet, but it had a fenced-in backyard perfect for the kids to play in.

As for the future, Tammy reportedly wants to buy a home of her own in winter 2024 and already has her eye on one.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton coming home from rehab

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 may focus more on Tammy Slaton’s housing following her stint in rehab. Tammy entered rehab at her highest weight at the start of season 4. After she lost enough weight to become eligible for weight-loss surgery, she went for the surgery. She spent months recovering in rehab before moving home.

E! News posted a clip from the new season showing Tammy returning home. Chris Combs and his wife, Brittany, drove Tammy home to see her family from rehab, and her family members couldn’t believe how much weight she lost.

“Everybody gave a sigh of relief, like, she’s finally home,” Tammy told the cameras while sitting beside Amy Slaton.

“Damn, what took you so long?” Amy joked.

Amy Slaton worried she’d have to take care of her sister

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton returning home from rehab, but Amy Slaton worried she’d have to work overtime to assist in Tammy’s care. Season 5 shows Amy at wits’ end while caring for her two young children without help from her husband, Michael Halterman. A clip posted by Access Hollywood shows Amy worrying about having to help her sister when she can’t get any assistance from her husband around the home.

“I’m really glad Tammy’s coming home, but, I mean, I am a little scared because she does need a lot of care,” Amy told the cameras. “And I feel like a lot of it’s gonna fall on me because I’ve been the one taking care of her for the last couple years. Every aspect of my life is chaotic because I have no support. I’m trying to get stuff ready for Tammy, trying to chase after the boys, trying to chase after Michael. It’s just a lot.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.