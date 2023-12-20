'1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 star Amy Slaton is opening up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis. Here's what she said.

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Amy Slaton’s modern struggles. Amy has two young children with her husband, Michael Halterman, and she feels utterly unsupported by Michael regarding help with the kids. Amy recently opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis, too. And she said she received the diagnosis after an intense fight with her sister, Tammy Slaton.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 star Amy Slaton said a fight with her sisters led her to a mental health diagnosis

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Amy Slaton on the brink of emotional collapse. She feels she cares for her two young children by herself as her husband, Michael Halterman, doesn’t try to give her the assistance she needs. Additionally, Tammy Slaton returns home from rehab following weight-loss surgery. Amy believes she’ll also have to help Tammy with day-to-day activities.

Amy’s mental health is improving after filming for season 5 ended. She opened up to People about receiving a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, depression, and acute stress disorder, which she says occurred after she sought mental health treatment.

“It’s a relief to know that I’m not crazy,” Amy shared. “It was something totally different. I’m not just snapping because I’m snapping. I’m snapping because I’m bipolar.”

Amy said that the severity of her mental health issues erupted during a fight with Tammy and Amanda Halterman. The fight occurred during a family trip to Florida, and it got physical. “The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving,” a source told The Sun. The confrontation also prompted Amanda to kick Tammy out of her home.

The star feels unsupported by her husband, Michael Halterman, in season 5

While Amy Slaton has a diagnosis for her mental health disorders now, she didn’t when filming 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5. The new season shows multiple instances of Amy crying over how little her husband helps her around the home and with the kids.

A scene from the new season shows Amy speaking about how little Michael assists her. “This is not what I pictured when I signed up to be a mother,” she told the camera. “I signed up to parent together.”

“Every aspect of my life is chaotic because I have no support,” she continued through tears. “I’m trying to get stuff ready for Tammy, trying to chase after the boys, trying to chase after Michael. It’s just a lot.”

Amanda Halterman comments on Amy Slaton’s depression in the new season

Amy Slaton’s family doesn’t want to see her struggle, and they reprimand Michael Halterman in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 for not supporting her. A scene shared on Instagram shows Amanda Halterman calling Michael into the kitchen as Amy cries over her stress levels.

“I want to say this real quick — you have got to start doing better about supporting her,” Amanda tells Michael. “When she’s upset like this, you’re gonna have to take the kids away and give her a minute. Do you know what I see when I walk around and I walk in here? I see a messy house, yes, but do you know what I see? I see that my sister’s so depressed that she has no energy to get up and clean and do dishes. She has no energy. The only energy she has is strictly for her kids to wash them, to bathe them, to clean them, to feed them. It’s time to get help.”

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor for support.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

