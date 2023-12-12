'1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 shows the end of Amy Slaton's marriage, and she now has a new boyfriend. Here's what we know.

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 features Tammy and Amy Slaton back in action, and Amy shares how stressed she feels in her marriage to Michael Halterman. Michael filed for divorce in March 2023, and we’ll likely see the end of their relationship in the new season. Now, Amy has a new boyfriend, Tony Rodgers. So, who is Tony? Here’s what we know.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star Amy Slaton has a new boyfriend, Tony Rodgers

Amy Slaton has a new boyfriend. The 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 star introduced Tony Rodgers on TikTok. According to People, Amy posted photos of her with Tony, and she also posted photos of Tony with her two kids, Glenn and Gage Halterman. Amy and Tony appeared to start dating just eight months after her split from Michael Halterman.

A source told The Sun that Tony lives with Amy in her Kentucky home. “She’s been keeping him on the down low, but he’s been living with her in Kentucky,” the insider said. “From what I know, the kids live with them.” The source also mentioned that Tony is from Battle Creek, Michigan, and Amy would visit him before he moved to Kentucky.

Fans on Reddit noticed Tony in one of Amy’s YouTube videos.

“On Amy’s YouTube channel, she posted a video of her and the fam (didn’t see Tammy, Chris, or Amanda) at a Benihana restaurant for Glenn’s first birthday,” a Reddit user wrote. “At one point, she pans the camera to this man and says, ‘Hi (either Babe or Gabe, I can’t be too certain).’ She also mentions this man sometimes in the video as ‘daddy’ and assumedly refers to him as such when she hands him the camera to film her blowing candles out with her boys.”

She explained what she wants in her next relationship

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Amy Slaton reaching the end of her rope in her marriage to Michael Halterman. Now that the two are no longer together, she’s thinking more about what she wants in her next romance.

“You will see the moment I broke and the moment that everything changes,” Amy told Access Hollywood. “I want someone kind, loving, and will treat my kids like they are their own. Not like a step-dad, but a dad who stepped up.”

Given what Amy showed on TikTok and YouTube, she might’ve found her perfect match, as her boyfriend, Tony Rodgers, is very involved with her kids.

What happened to Amy Slaton and her husband, Michael Halterman?

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 will show the end of Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman’s relationship. A sneak preview for the new season shows her in tears over her frustrations with Michael and the little help he gives with their two kids, and this seems to be the main driver in their divorce. Currently, Michael and Amy have split custody of their children.

“I’m very overwhelmed and stressed out and Michael isn’s doing s***,” she says in the teaser. “Every aspect of my life is chaotic because I have no support.”

The divorce proceedings weren’t easy on either Michael or Amy, as Michael sought a civil restraining order against Amy. He wanted the restraining order to include a caveat preventing either party from “any public statements or social media postings concerning this litigation or one another,” according to Us Weekly.

We’ll have to see how the end of their relationship unfolds as the season progresses.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

