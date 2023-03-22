‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Slaton Sibling Claims Amy and Michael’s Divorce Is a Result of Abuse

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman are getting a divorce — naturally, 1000-Lb. Sisters fans want to know why. Many TLC viewers speculate that Amy and Michael’s separation has to do with their two children, Gage and Glenn Halterman. Now, there are further claims regarding Michael’s behavior toward the children. Here’s what one Slaton sibling is saying.

Michael Halterman filed for divorce in March 2023

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Michael filed for divorce in Kentucky on March 13, 2023. He and Amy first met in high school, then eloped in June 2017 and were married formally on March 15, 2019. They have two children: Gage, who was born in November 2020, and Glenn, who was born in July 2022.

On the day the divorce was filed, Amanda Halterman, Chris Combs, his wife, Brittany, Misty Slaton, and Tammy Slaton gathered around Amy in support. At publication, it is unclear if Amy or Michael will go for full custody of their kids or how they’ll divide their other assets.

Slaton sibling calls Michael ‘abusive,’ fans claim

Amy and Michael’s divorce has been a hot topic among 1000-Lb. Sisters fans, who have started a thread on Reddit about the ordeal. One Redditor shared a Facebook comment from Steven Slaton, who they claim is “Tammy and Amy’s paternal half brother.”

“Here is the inside scoop,” Steven’s comment reads (via Reddit). “Amy divorced him [because] he was abusive to Gage. She couldn’t have that!! She’ll never need to worry about taking care of them boys alone. That’s what family does. Right?”

Several Redditors find Michael’s alleged abuse hard to believe. “What I never saw was Michael being disrespectful or Amy complaining or crying due to his disrespect or abuse,” reads one comment in the thread. “After everything Michael went through going through hell with Tammy for YEARS Amy divorced him?” reads another. “I find it difficult to imagine him being abusive toward anyone let alone his own baby boy.”

At publication, these allegations of abuse have not been confirmed.

Season 4 of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ hints at trouble in Amy and Michael’s relationship

Throughout episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Amy has expressed her frustrations regarding her husband. In one season 4 episode, she spoke about having to care for their two boys mostly on her own, admitting she felt like she had “three kids” at times. Later, a source close to the family said Michael was “jealous” of Amy’s attention toward their children.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” the insider told The Sun. “They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Amy is learning to juggle two kids on #1000lbSisters, Tuesdays at 9/8c.

Now, Amy is reportedly “struggling emotionally” to care for her two sons amid the divorce. She is living with Tammy, but “feeling overwhelmed” with everything happening.

Season 4 of the TLC series concluded on March 21. Since future seasons of 1000-Lb. Sisters is not a definite, it’s unclear if the TLC series will address Amy’s divorce. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest updates regarding Amy and the reality series.