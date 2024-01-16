'1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 shows Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton having a date night. And Tammy has a negative response to Caleb's dinner choice.

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton’s relationship before Caleb died. In season 5, Tammy leaves rehab after successfully undergoing weight-loss surgery, and Caleb remains in rehab with the hope of qualifying for surgery in the near future. Unfortunately, Tammy doesn’t think Caleb is taking steps in the right direction for his health. Here’s what she said about the fried dinner he served her on their date night.

A clip from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 shows Caleb Willingham serving Tammy Slaton fried food

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows the ins and outs of Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton’s relationship. While Tammy left rehab to continue living in her home, Caleb remains in rehab. He hopes to lose enough weight to get weight-loss surgery so he and Tammy can continue their lives outside the facility. But Tammy grows concerned that Caleb isn’t taking the proper steps.

A clip from the new season shows Caleb and Tammy having a romantic date night in Caleb’s room. Caleb set up a dining room table in his room along with champagne. “This night has to end right on track,” he told the cameras. “I want time with us together. Candlelight, food. It’s as close to a real date you can get being in this circumstance.”

Tammy told the camera that Caleb was “being sweet,” and she appreciated his gestures. She also shared that she got “butterflies” on the date as if it was her first night with Caleb.

Unfortunately, the date night went south when Caleb pulled out a bag of food. He bought mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms, and chicken wings for him and Tammy to share.

“Everything he got was fried,” Tammy said. “So, I’m a little perturbed with Caleb right now. Like, we literally just had a talk about the junk.” She refused to eat any of the fried offerings.

Caleb expressed that he knew Tammy used to love the foods he bought for dinner and thought she still enjoyed them on occasion. However, he realized he was wrong.

He previously showed his wife his secret snack stash he had in rehab

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton at odds over Caleb’s diet. Tammy hoped that Caleb would make remarkable progress in rehab with his eating habits. However, another Instagram clip from the season shows Caleb showing Tammy his secret stash of unhealthy snacks.

“What is that?” Tammy asked Caleb while looking at the basket of snack foods.

“Candy, snack cakes, cookies,” Caleb admitted. “I can’t really spin it and make it look good.”

“First, you gotta remember, I’m fat, so I’m like a bloodhound. I can smell the snacks,” Tammy explained to Caleb. “And two, I’m a woman. We notice everything. How did you think I was going to feel when I saw that?”

Tammy further explained that she thinks Caleb was coping poorly with her leaving rehab and him remaining at the facility without her.

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham were reportedly having problems before his death

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Caleb Willingham with Tammy Slaton before his death on July 1, 2023. He died at his rehab facility.

While Tammy and Caleb were married when he died, they were reportedly estranged. A source told The Sun that Tammy was ready to leave Caleb because he wasn’t progressing in rehab.

“Tammy has her legal team lined up and is ready to file for divorce,” the source said at the time. “They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab. He has gained 30 pounds and hasn’t been working on his program. They got into a big fight over it, and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

