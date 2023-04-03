‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares TikTok About When She’ll Get Pregnant

Tammy Slaton got married in the season 4 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters and now she’s posting about pregnancy on TikTok. Find out what Tammy’s latest TikTok video said about when she’ll get pregnant, plus the two times the Slaton Family and fans have speculated about the possibility of the TLC star being pregnant before.

Tammy Slaton | TLC

Tammy Slaton’s TikTok post about pregnancy

On April 2, Tammy shared a video to TikTok. She used a “When will you get pregnant?” filter in the post.

The results from the filter read: “You just need to poop.” Tammy captioned the post with several cry-laughing emojis and tagged her sister Amy Slaton, who is going through a divorce from Michael Halterman. She left the comments turned off on the post, so it’s unclear what fans have to say about her TikTok.

Tammy Slaton being pregnant came up in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

In 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 9, Tammy’s family confronted her about the possibility of her being pregnant. She was getting ready to marry Caleb Willingham — their wedding took place in the season 4 finale. But before they gave their blessing, Chris Combs, Amy, Misty Slaton, and Amanda Halterman wanted to know if Tammy was pregnant or not, considering how quickly Tammy and Caleb’s relationship developed from dating to engagement.

Caleb proposed to Tammy after only knowing her for a few weeks, but the Slaton Family said Tammy has always “loved fast and loved hard.” As Tammy explained in the season 4 finale, she’s not pregnant. Instead, she wanted to marry Caleb in the rehab facility for other reasons. For one, she wasn’t sure how quickly she would be released after reaching her weight loss goal and getting surgery. Also, Tammy wanted her friends from the rehab in attendance. Since many of them couldn’t leave the facility without special care, she opted to have the wedding there so everyone could participate.

Fans thought Tammy was pregnant when she was dating Jerry Sykes

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters isn’t the first time fans thought Tammy might be pregnant. When she was dating Jerry Sykes, also known as “thebbwking,” Tammy shared a TikTok post alluding to their engagement.

“I’m all his,” she wrote in a since-deleted post about Jerry. Tammy’s caption included several ring emojis, which she used to caption another video of her and Jerry. In that since-deleted video, Tammy danced to “Baby Mama” by Starrkeisha, a song featuring lyrics that had many fans convinced Tammy might be with child. “When the song come on, lemme see you get gone. Baby mamas this your song. Been pregnant for way too long. Now tell the DJ turn it on.”

Eventually, Tammy responded to the pregnancy rumors in another video. “Could y’all like chill?” she said. “It’s just a song. Anybody could dance to that song. I’m not pregnant. If you were true fans, you would know I don’t want children. I’m perfectly happy being an aunt and if the person I marry or dating has children, I’m perfectly fine being a stepmom. And as far as being engaged, it’s just an emoji.”

1000-Lb. Sisters has not been renewed for season 5 at publication. Stay tuned for updates.