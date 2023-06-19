When will '1923' Season 2 premiere? Here's what we suspect will happen with the new season with the current delays in mind.

Taylor Sheridan fans are looking forward to getting updates regarding 1923 Season 2. Unfortunately, it seems production is currently paused for the next season, leaving fans in limbo regarding what will happen next. So, when is 1923 Season 2 slated to premiere? Here’s an estimate along with what we know so far.

When will ‘1923’ Season 2 premiere?

1923 proved to be a huge success for Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+. Coming off the heels of 1883 was no easy task. But thanks to 1923‘s original story and star-powered cast, fans loved it and can’t wait for more. Unfortunately, it seems production hit a few snags for 1923 Season 2, delaying its premiere date.

Filming for 1923 Season 2 was allegedly supposed to begin in June 2023. That hasn’t happened due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America Strike. The Writers Guild of America represents 11,500 screenwriters, and they stopped doing their jobs after a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Ultimately, the writers want fairer pay for their labor, and they began striking in early May 2023.

According to the WGA’s strike rules, writers won’t be “attending meetings, or engaging in conversations as a writer concerning new, pending or future projects or writing assignments with producers, directors or other representatives of any struck company.”

With this in mind, production for 1923 Season 2 likely won’t happen until the strike ends. As for when that could happen, expert Reed Alexander said it could easily last until August 2023 or longer.

“The studios and streamers on one side, and the roughly more than 10,000 to 12,000 members of the Writers Guild on the other are just so firmly baked into their positions,” he told CBS News. “We could very well be into the end of the summer until we see significant progress here.”

If 1923 heads back into production in September 2023, fans could see the new season premiere by January 2024. We estimate that the 1923 Season 2 premiere will air at the beginning of 2024.

Season 2 will be the show’s last season, according to actor Brandon Sklenar

The 1923 Season 2 cast will feature fan favorites like Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, and Timothy Dalton are also slated to return, among many others. As far as the future of the Taylor Sheridan series is concerned, Sklenar verified that the second season of 1923 marks the show’s final season.

With that said, fans will get plenty more Yellowstone content. The remainder of Yellowstone Season 5 was also slated to return in the summer of 2023. But production on the fifth season now experiences delays. The first eight episodes of the season aired at the end of 2022. It seems star Kevin Costner is a major reason behind the current delays.

“Yellowstone is really in limbo right now until they can figure out whether Costner is coming back or, more likely, whether he’s going to be written out of the show,” Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni told Entertainment Tonight. “Once that determination is made, they can finish writing the second half of this season, shoot it, and it will likely air in the fall.”

Aside from 1923 and Yellowstone, fans can look forward to 1883 on cable, as the Paramount Network began airing episodes on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Elements of this story were first reported by Fansided and

1923 Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.