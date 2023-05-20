Kevin Costner’s New Post About His Film Might Be a Slap in the Face to ‘Yellowstone’ Fans

As far as fans know, Yellowstone Season 5 is still on hold. And Kevin Costner’s future with the show seems dimmer each day. Costner plays John Dutton, and fans expect to see him in the remainder of season 5. But fans are growing impatient with the news that Costner might not return. Additionally, Costner’s recent Instagram post in May 2023 might feel like a slap in the face to Yellowstone fans.

Kevin Costner posted about ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ — and ‘Yellowstone’ fans are upset

Kevin Costner’s American epic Western film he co-wrote, produced, and directed, Horizon, is certainly taking his attention away from Yellowstone Season 5. Costner’s excited about his new project, as he posted about it on Instagram. On May 16, 2023, he posted a photo of a director’s chair with the word “Horizon” across the back.

“We’re deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven’t felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves,” Costner captioned the post. “Can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

However, Costner’s excitement over Horizon doesn’t sit well with Yellowstone Season 5 fans. Some fans accused Costner of copying Taylor Sheridan’s work with his new film. Others eagerly await Yellowstone updates and aren’t as thrilled to hear about Costner’s love for his new movie.

“So not interested,” a fan commented. “Used to love your work at Yellowstone but you copied Taylor Sheridan and now you lose your family and your show that got you an Emmy. Priorities all wrong.”

“Sorry Kevin, you really disappointed me with your attitude lately,” another fan wrote. “I thought you were not that way. I have always loved you, but this shows me you are just like the other divas out there ….”

It’s still uncertain whether he’ll return for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Fans want updates on Kevin Costner’s involvement with Yellowstone Season 5. Taylor Sheridan’s series will end after the fifth season, but it’s unclear whether Costner will return as John Dutton to finish the remaining episodes.

Some sources claimed that Costner didn’t want to return to the Yellowstone set for longer than one to three weeks to finish filming. Other sources claimed Costner won’t commit to returning as John Dutton until he knows how his character’s story will end.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will likely return to the Paramount Network by November 2023. Fans will have to wait and see whether Costner returns with the final episodes.

