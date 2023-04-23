‘1923’ Star Aminah Nieves on the 1 Teonna Scene That ‘Broke’ Her on the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

The highly popular Yellowstone spinoff 1923 has wrapped up its first season, and viewers are still reeling from the intense finale. While there were plenty of heartbreaking cliffhangers and treacherous uncertainty this season, there was a beacon of hope amid all the chaos.

That hope comes in the form of Teonna Rainwater, the breakout Indigenous character played by Aminah Nieves. Throughout the season, viewers have watched as Teonna endures countless hardships, only to discover in the final episode that she’s a true survivor.

But there is one scene in the first season of 1923 that Nieves admitted almost “broke” her on the Yellowstone prequel.

Aminah Nieves | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Aminah Nieves opens up about the scene that ‘broke’ her on 1923

Teonna’s introduction to viewers in 1923 is a difficult one. From the very beginning of the Yellowstone prequel, Nieves’ character is subjected to horrific abuse – physical, emotional, and sexual – simply because she refuses to assimilate culturally. The portrayal of Teonna’s struggles serves as a stark reminder of a period in history when Native children attended schools run by the Catholic Church.

In a shocking turn of events, Teonna murders the nuns who have been tormenting her and flees into the wilderness. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Nieves revealed that filming the scene of her killing her abusers was the one that almost ‘broke’ her.

But thanks to some wise words from her mom, Nieves was able to find the strength to finish the scene.

“I didn’t know if I was mentally in the space to go there. But I was. And I am! She just kept encouraging me, saying, “You have to do this, Aminah. This isn’t just for you, this is for all of us. This is for all Indigenous communities. Do it for me.” I was like [in an emotional tone], “Are you kidding, Mom?!” Nieves explained.

While Nieves had plenty of concerns about her character’s struggles, she believes Teonna’s story is an important one to tell.

The ‘1923’ star explains the importance of telling difficult stories in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

Teonna Rainwater’s journey on 1923 is undeniably difficult to watch. From the physical and emotional abuse she endures to the dangers she faces in the wilderness, it’s a challenging storyline for viewers to take in.

Nevertheless, Nieves felt a sense of duty in portraying these kinds of stories – particularly those that shed light on the struggles faced by Indigenous peoples. Although she had a difficult time filming some of the scenes, Nieves understood the importance of getting them right.

“This is my first big role,” Nieves shared. “It is a lot to carry, and also I think it’s our duty to carry it. It’s our duty to tell these stories and to share these stories. I wanted to get it right.”

For Nieves, taking on the role of Teonna in the Yellowstone prequel was no small feat. The character’s experiences are steeped in generations of trauma, making it a challenging role to tackle. However, Nieves was ultimately inspired to take on the challenge thanks in part to her mother, who encouraged her to push herself and take on difficult subject matter.

Aminah Nieves admits that she experienced anxiety attacks on the set of Taylor Sheridan’s prequel

The portrayal of Teonna’s journey on 1923 has sparked some controversy among critics. Some have raised concerns about the graphic and violent nature of the storyline, with some even labeling it as “trauma porn.”

Nieves feels that the realism is necessary for the show’s success, but the actor has admitted that things got so intense on set that she experienced anxiety attacks during filming. Speaking to Elle, Nieves revealed that there was little she could do to safeguard herself against experiencing trauma while telling Teonna’s story on 1923.

“If I’m being honest, I did experience a lot of trauma moving through Teonna. I had anxiety attacks on set some days,” Nieves stated. “Because, like I said before, it was me in my body moving through it, but also so many other people were moving through my body at the same time. There was so much energy percolating within my vessel.”

The 1923 star went on to say that creator Taylor Sheridan went to great lengths to keep everyone safe on the set of the Yellowstone prequel. She also revealed that the set was closed off and only those required to be there were allowed.

Although the scenes were difficult to finish, Nieves was thankful for the professional way everything was handled.

Fans can watch season 1 of 1923 on Paramount+.